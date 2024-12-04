Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Bad Sisters Season 2 Episode 5.

The Garvey sisters thought they were finally free of an evil influence when Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) murdered their tormentor, John Paul. But the second season of Bad Sisters has deftly shown the far-reaching effects of a toxic person. Even once that person has been removed from the family system, there are still plenty of issues affecting these Bad Sisters. This is extremely apparent with the death of Grace in Episode 2 and the insertion of the meddling, manipulative Angelica (Fiona Shaw) into their lives. As the Garvey sisters continue to evade police in Episode 5, the series races towards another inevitability: one more dead body.

Eva Tries To Keep It Together in 'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Episode 5

The episode opens on a beautiful Irish backdrop of rolling green hills. Eva (Sharon Horgan) is working out with her menopause coach, Eileen (Justine Mitchell). Eva explains that she's not doing well. She's turning 50, and she laments that she feels like Grace's death was "completely avoidable." But she continues to use humor to deflect (as the Garvey sisters typically do), and says that the sisters have jokingly taken to calling themselves "the coven" after overhearing someone in town call them that. Eileen is a supportive person, but then she casually mentions that she's taken on a new client, and it just so happens to be Angelica! It's one more way the wily woman has wormed into Eva's life.

Detective Inspector Fergal Loftus (Barry Ward) and Detective Una Houlihan (Thaddea Graham) show up at Eva's house to ask her more questions. They inquire about the money Becka accidentally told them about in Episode 4. Eva insists she doesn't know what the money was for ("Sneaky facelift?"), but Houlihan pushes, saying, "Isn't it strange that you didn't know why she needed the money? [You] seem to let each other into every part of your lives." During the conversation, Eva also mentions Grace and Ian (Owen McDonnell) meeting at a bereavement group. The police say Ian told them they met online. Later in the episode, Ian clarifies that he wasn't lying to the police, and that the group actually met online for a period of time. The police seem committed to figuring out where all the lies are coming from, even when some of the confusion is just plain miscommunication. Right after the Guarda leave, a package is delivered. Grace remembered to purchase a gift for Eva's birthday, before she passed away. It's a karaoke machine that Eva normally would have loved in happier times.

How Do You Solve a Problem Like Angelica in 'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Episode 5?

The sisters meet to discuss what they're going to do about Angelica's request to obtain Grace's ashes. Eva says the plan is to "give Angelica what she wants and then disengage." Instead of actually giving the woman Grace's remains, they decide to take some ashes from Eva's hearth and put them in an urn. They meet with Angelica (who is still dramatically wearing a neck brace). She goads Becka (Eve Hewson) into apologizing for shoving her and for breaking into her house in Episode 4. The good news is that Angelica's rabbit has been found. The bad news is that Angelica has one more demand: she'd like to scatter Grace's ashes at sea. She adds insult to injury by insisting that Eva not be allowed to join them. She says, "I don't think you've been respecting Grace's memory of late... you and Ian comforting each other, shamelessly." This is a low blow (especially since Eva has obviously been devastated by her sister's death).

Despite having to deal with Angelica's plotting, the Garveys are still leaning on each other for support. And Angelica was actually pretty spot-on with her assumptions about Ian and Eva. Ian shows up at Eva's on her birthday. Eva confesses that she's feeling very lonely, and Ian sweetly responds, "We can be lonely together." He then gives her a gift (a pair of slippers, since he noticed her old pair was looking worn). They start to bicker a bit when Ian confesses that he warned Angelica to stay away from the sisters. Eva says he was wrong to do that and that the Garveys don't need him fighting their battles. When he's leaving, he accidentally comments about the surprise party the sisters are throwing for Eva that night.

Eva's Party Brings Up Sad Memories for the 'Bad Sisters' in Season 2 Episode 5

As Becka and Bibi (Sarah Greene) shop for supplies for the party, Bibi fills Becka in on her family planning, and that Angelica's interference in Episode 2 actually helped her move forward with Nora (Yasmine Akrim) in a more honest way. This is one area where Angelica's meddling has not succeeded in the end. The sisters also pick up an urn (a biscuit tin) to use for Grace's fake ashes. The night of the party, Eva reminisces by looking at measurements on a wall in her home that marked the sisters' heights when they were children. It's a nostalgic moment that hints at the growing pains of this family, which has often been marked by loss.

Most of the party goes off without a hitch. The sisters are all dressed up in costumes (including a striking red wig for Eva), and Roger (Michael Smiley) shows up with some oysters. He asks Eva out (making her the third sister he's requested dates from), and she politely tells him no. She does ask if he wants to stay for the party, and Roger gamely takes part in the karaoke. After the guests have left, the four sisters sing and dance around. Becka suddenly blurts out, "I'm pregnant!" Even though Bibi looks a bit heartbroken (given her own fertility journey), the sisters still rally around Becka to show their support.

The Guarda Are Hot on the Garveys' Trail in 'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Episode 5

Houlihan and Loftus head to Ian's house for more questioning. They notice that his house is a mess with paperwork everywhere. He calls it "death admin." He explains that he met Grace in the grief group because his sister had died two years ago. Ian seems like less of a suspect now because he's pretty forthcoming with information. He also reiterates what the Garvey sisters have been experiencing, in that Angelica seems to be drawn to people's pain. He says, "It's like she feeds off your grief."Ian adds that he and Grace used to joke about Angelica's involvement, saying she "got high on our lows." When asked about the money Grace withdrew from her accounts, Ian claims to know nothing about it, but offers that perhaps it was something to do with helping Blanaid (Saise Quinn).

Houlihan is still convinced that there's a lot more to the story than what the family is letting on. She says, "I don't buy that it was a plain road collision," and thinks that Grace was probably hiding money in her house. Well, that gives Loftus an idea. He's been battling back and forth with his ex-wife about custody of their daughter. She's planning on moving to Australia, and Loftus' only option is to spend a ton of money fighting to get custody of his daughter. Loftus shows up at Ian and Grace's house when Ian is gone. He breaks in and starts searching for the missing money. For a brief moment, Loftus catches his reflection in the window and seems to be befuddled about finding himself actually committing a crime instead of solving one. But he dismisses the feeling and goes about his mission. He notices an enclosure in the backyard that houses Grace's pet tortoises. He digs around and finds a plastic bag hidden underneath (could this be the missing money?). He pockets the bag and leaves before anyone can discover him.

Blanaid Goes Missing in 'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Episode 5

The sisters have agreed to meet Angelica at the marina the next day. But then Blanaid goes missing. We see her riding her bike to Angelica's house, but then no one can find her. Just as Eva is starting to frantically look for her, a social services worker shows up at the house. Even though the woman claims it's a standard welfare check, it does seem like maybe this is also Angelica's doing. The house is a mess because of the party the night before, and the woman does seem to be suspicious of the amount of wine in Eva's fridge. After the social worker leaves, Eva, in near hysterics, heads to the police station to report Blanaid missing. She explains that there are people around Blanaid that she can't trust (meaning Angelica). Eva starts ranting about Angelica and about Grace's money. In the middle of her diatribe, Ian calls and says that Blanaid has turned up, and she's perfectly safe. Eva tries to recant what she just said, saying she was "crazed with panic" and hormones.

Eva reunites with Blanaid, who is merely annoyed that her aunt has been making such a fuss. She screams at her, "You're not my mam. You're no one's mam!" Ian tries to get Eva to calm down, saying that Blanaid simply went shopping (with money Angelica had given her). As Eva nearly hyperventilates, Ian kisses her. Eva looks shocked after she pulls away; she's clearly distressed that she's been kissed by her dead sister's husband. And this just proves Angelica's judgments to be correct.

A 'Bad Sisters' Boat Ride Goes Wrong in Season 2 Episode 5

Angelica, Bibi, Becka, and Ursula (Eva Birthistle) have embarked on their boat ride (on a luxury sailboat that Becka borrowed from a friend). Once they get out to sea, Angelica scatters the fake ashes, saying that Grace "was betrayed by those she loved...[but] remained gracious to the end." The sisters are miffed by Angelica's speech. Ursula says a few words about Grace and about how much they love and miss her. But then things go from bad to worse. Angelica states that Eva "made a play for John Paul" years ago. When they insist that John Paul actually raped Eva (which Angelica knew already), she says that's just a "convenient tale." The sisters are horrified by Angelica's remarks, and they start to argue with her. But then, out of nowhere, the boom from the sailboat swings around and smacks Angelica right in the face, causing her to fall into the water.

Bibi quickly jumps into action, instructing Becka to reach out for help with the radio. They try to move the boat around, but there's no trace of Angelica anywhere. Becka sees something in the water and dives in (despite being pregnant). The water is rough and freezing, but she manages to get close, only to discover that it's a piece of debris, not Angelica. Bibi screams angrily, "F*ck that wagon!" (which is Irish slang for a woman who's not very nice). The last shot of the episode is a close-up of the boom with a smear of blood on it. How will the Garveys react to this shocking twist? Is this going to be just one more death that they struggle to hide from the police? One thing is clear: the sisters' problems regarding Angelica have now reached a whole new level of bad.

