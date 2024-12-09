Now in its second season, the drama only further amplifies in the Apple TV+ series, Bad Sisters. Yes, the Garvey sisters continue to be as thick as thieves (or rather murderers) in the follow-up installment, but with each one of their movements put under a microscope by the police, they’ll need to stay on their toes if they have any hopes of truly moving on with their lives. Today, Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek of this week’s episode, “Who by Water”. The sixth episode of the second season will see Owen McDonnell’s (Killing Eve) Ian attempt to prove his devotion to the Garvey clan, a decision that will snap Detective Houlihan’s (Thaddea Graham) attention in his direction.

There’s a major problem brewing in our exclusive first look at the upcoming episode of Bad Sisters, with Sarah Greene’s (Penny Dreadful) Bibi showing up at the front door of Eva’s (Sharon Horgan) home with a key piece of evidence. In her hands are the keys to Angelica’s (Fiona Shaw) vehicle, which is parked at the marina. Joining the Garvey sisters in their mourning of their sister, Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), the previous episode saw Angelica take a boat ride with the rest of the clan to spread their late siblings’ ashes. While out on the open water, Angelica is accidentally knocked from the vessel by the sailboat’s boom and is presumed to be dead. Now realizing that should the police find her car at the marina, they’ll quickly trace the line back to the Garveys, Bibi takes matters into her own hands, offering to trek down to the parking lot and remove the piece of evidence.

Another Season of Impressive Talent

The bodies are really piling up around the Garvey sisters in the second season of Bad Sisters, with their web of lies continuing to expand. After offing Grace’s abusive husband, the group has stuck together through thick and thin to ensure one another’s safety, so, when Grace was killed off at the beginning of the second season, everyone was knocked off kilter. This season, the call sheet features a lineup of familiar and new-to-the-family faces, including, Barry Ward (The Capture), Sauce Quinn (Monster), Eva Birthistle (Ae Fond Kiss), Eve Hewson (The Knick), Yasmine Akram, Jonjo O’Neill (The Day of the Jackal), Michael Smiley (The Lobster), Peter Claffey (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms), Justine Mitchell (Conversations with Friends), Deirdre Mullins (The Christmas Ball), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Liz Fitzgibbon (Normal People) and Lorcan Cranitch (The Dig).

Check out our exclusive sneak peek of Bad Sisters' upcoming episode above and watch the drama unfold when it arrives on Apple TV+ on December 11.

Your changes have been saved Bad Sisters Release Date August 19, 2022 Cast Claes Bang , Sharon Horgan , Anne-Marie Duff , Eva Birthistle , Sarah Greene , Eve Hewson Brian Gleeson , Daryl McCormack Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Story By brett baer Writers Malin-Sarah Gozin , Brett Baer , Dave Finkel Streaming Service(s) AppleTV+ Expand

