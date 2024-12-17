No one can accuse Season 2 of Bad Sisters of being boring. The new episodes started with a bang, and halfway through the season, we saw the Garvey sisters practically commit another murder... until they discovered they didn't. In the sneak peek that Apple TV+ has exclusively shared with Collider, we see that it is time for some damage control, but it won't be easy at all.

In our sneak peek, Ursula (Eva Birthistle) goes to the hospital to find out how Angelica (Fiona Shaw) is doing and, most importantly, if the woman remembers anything. When you're hit at full force in the face with a boom and fall to the ocean, though, chances are you won't forget about it. That's why both Angelica and her brother Roger (Michael Smiley) become outraged when they see Ursula. The Garvey sister states that they thought Angelica had died (true) and that she's glad the woman is alive (lie). What will they do now?

This is just what the Garvey sisters needed. With the return of Angelica from the dead, the walls around them start closing in even more, and now that actual police officers are investigating the death of The Prick (Claes Bang), their future may become even bleaker. They didn't ask for help after Angelica's accident. They didn't notify anyone. They kept quiet. And now they can only hope against hope that Angelica forgives them.

'Bad Sisters' Winning Streak Continues

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The new season of Bad Sisters has kept the winning streak of the series going. Season 2 landed a solid 82% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Proma Khosla from IndieWire underscoring that even though the series didn't need a second season — something that series creator Sharon Horgan has talked about — it thrives in the "near-impossible task of picking up, building out and smartly continuing the story."

Whatever Ursula, Eva (Horgan), Becka (Eve Hewson), and Bibi’s (Sarah Greene) plan is, they need to act fast because the season is just about to wrap. Next week, Bad Sisters fans get a season finale-sized episode for Christmas, and we'll finally discover what will happen, who will go to prison, who will die, and several other questions that the last episode needs to address. We also don't know if this is goodbye for the Garvey sisters because so far AppleTV+ hasn't announced whether the series has been renewed for Season 3 or canceled.

Apple TV+ debuts the new episode of Bad Sisters this Wednesday, December 18. You can watch our sneak peek above.

