[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 2 of Bad Sisters.]

The Big Picture Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series 'Bad Sisters' sees the Garvey sisters navigating life after a funeral, showcasing love amidst chaos.

Becka's life-changing news prompts maturity, adding depth to her character and the storyline this season.

Actress Eve Hewson expresses gratitude for the bond formed with her castmates and hopes for another season.

From co-creator/showrunner Sharon Horgan, Season 2 of the Apple TV+ drama series Bad Sisters finds the Garvey sisters two years after the death of Grace’s (Anne-Marie Duff) abusive husband. But Grace’s newfound happiness doesn’t last long after her wedding and the sisters find themselves at a funeral, trying to piece their lives back together. Staying out of trouble never seems to come easy for the Garvey sisters but love always holds them together through the chaos.

As the youngest of the Garvey sisters, Becka (Eve Hewson) is the most free-spirited and guided by passion. She has some growing up yet to do, but life-changing news in Season 2 might force her to do just that. During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Hewson talked about the genius of the scripts for Season 2, how their cast chemistry was apparent since their first meeting over Zoom, that the Garvey sisters feel like her real older sisters, being grateful for the celebratory moments among the drama, keeping the grief honest, how new cast member Fiona Shaw is a troublemaker in the best way, what prompts Becka’s new maturity, and that she’d be on board for another season.

Eve Hewson Was Excited To Return to 'Bad Sisters' Thanks to the "Genius" Season 2 Scripts

Close

Collider: No one knew what to expect from Season 1, but then the show was a big hit, which raises the bar for Season 2. Did that just get you more excited about the second season, or is it more nerve-wracking to do it again?

EVE HEWSON: I was so excited. I wasn’t nervous at all. I’m such a fan of Sharon [Horgan] and all of her work, and I knew that she was going to give us something really special to work with. When I read the scripts, I was blown away by how she managed to weave the story from Season 1 into Season 2, and to make it plausible and feel real and still have the thriller aspect. I thought it was genius. I was personally just really proud of being a part of something that I felt could maybe go for a few seasons. I don’t know. We all love working together and being together, so we were just thrilled to come back and hang.

Going into this series at the start of it, what did you hope the dynamic between the sisters would be? What do you remember about the first time you were all together for a scene?

HEWSON: We had two weeks of rehearsal beforehand, and it was during Covid. Our first meeting was a table read on Zoom and I remember thinking, “Wow, we had loads of chemistry, and if the chemistry is good on Zoom then it’s going to be good in person.” And then, we all got in the room together and we did a bunch of table reads and a bunch of rehearsals with each other. It was time for us to spend bonding and it just felt immediate. It’s funny now to think back on us meeting that first week. I remember sitting around in this random production office, just shooting the shit. I was like, “Wow, we’ve grown together so much and we’ve grown so close. It’s so nice.”

What has it meant to you to work with these women and to form this bond over these two seasons? What have you learned from the experience of acting with them and spending time with them?

HEWSON: I think they've just made me a better person. I look up to them all. I look up to them like they’re my older sisters. Just the way that they are and how they hold themselves, in work and in life, I’ve learned so much. To spend 10 months on Season 1 and eight months on Season 2, your life happens every day. You come into the makeup trailer in the morning, and you’re filling each other in on who’s doing this and what’s going on here in our lives. They’ve just given me so much good advice and they’ve guided me through my early 30s, which is so special.

This is a family that’s often surrounded by chaos and there definitely is more of that in Season 2. Did you enjoy getting to kick this season off with a wedding and have that moment of happiness and family togetherness before everything starts getting thrown at them again?

HEWSON: Yeah. It’s funny because when you watch it, you’re like, “Oh, my God, this is so nice. They’re having such a nice time.” You’re so used to everyone being so stressed. I was like, “This feels a little strange. We’re all quite gleeful and happy.” But I do think it’s nice to show moments of their sisterly bond and their family dynamic when they are celebrating milestones. And then, the chaos kicks in and the drama, and we’re back in the Bad Sisters that we know. Shooting the horse races was so fun. The wedding was great. The scenes of us dancing together, I love. That just feels very natural.

The Grief the Garvey Sisters Experience in Season 2 of 'Bad Sisters' Is Healing in Its Honesty

Image via Apple TV+

On a TV series, new characters always come in while previously known characters can leave at any time. What was it like to have to say goodbye to Grace this season? These sisters have lost one of their own as characters, but as actors you had this missing piece to your ensemble. How did that feel? Did you do anything to give her a proper sendoff?

HEWSON: Funnily enough, I don’t think we did because of the way our schedules worked. She came back a few times. There was never really a rough day, but it was definitely strange. It was definitely bizarre. Sharon wrote it in a way that was clever and so truthful. Watching that scene when Sharon opens the door to the police and she just knows immediately, it killed me. When I read the script for the first time, I burst into tears. She just nailed it. Watching people go through grief in a very honest way is healing for people.

What was it like to actually shoot the funeral? I love that there are sad moments and funny moments, and there’s even some singing thrown in. What was your favorite moment in all of that?

HEWSON: There was a really funny moment, but it was actually behind the scenes. We were shooting a bit that didn’t make it in the show, where we get up and we give this really awkward speech, and it’s very emotional and very funny. For whatever reason, that didn’t make it in the edit, but Fiona Shaw is such a troublemaker. She and I were up for this job together in India, and she kept telling me, “You’ve gotta go home and read the script, and we’ve gotta go to India together. Come to India.” And then, she’d be like, “Did you read the script?” And I was like, “No, I haven’t read it yet.” And then, the minute we got on the stage to do a really emotional moment, and we were all getting into character to say goodbye to our dead sister, I looked over at Fiona in the audience and she was going, “Did you read it? Did you read it? Did you read it?” It was so funny.

If you’re going to bring a new cast member into any show, she’s a great choice.

HEWSON: Oh, my God, she’s a gem of a human being.