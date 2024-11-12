More than two years since its premiere, Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters is making its much-awaited return for an all-new second season. The black comedy series follows the Garvey sisters – Eva, Ursula, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka, who have been each other’s only support since losing their parents. But the sudden death of their abusive brother-in-law, JP, puts the quintet on a tough test of faith, hope, and sisterhood. Picking up two years from Season 1, Bad Sisters Season 2 will follow the sisters in the aftermath of their brother-in-law's death, where they try to move on with their lives, but life has other plans for them. Set to arrive this festive season, the highly anticipated chapter will see the fan-favorite quintet dealing with new mysteries, new challenges, and a new murder.

Developed by Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters is a deliciously dark comedy series adapted from the Flemish TV series Clan, created by Malin-Sarah Gozin in 2012. Staying true to its tagline, "Family. It’s a Killer," the series has proven to be a thrilling story about a family who goes through a series of unfortunate, dangerous, and if not darkly funny events. On its premiere in 2022, Bad Sisters was well-acclaimed by critics and fans alike for its dark humor, tense atmosphere, and solid performances, with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating. The first season earned several prestigious awards and nominations, including a BAFTA for Best Drama Series and three Primetime Emmy nominations. Exploring similar themes and featuring strong female leads, the series has been compared to shows like Big Little Lies and Desperate Housewives. While there is a generous dose of riotous comedy, Bad Sisters is also a warm and heartfelt showcase of sisterhood, family bonds, and navigating difficult relationships. While you wait to see what unfolds in the next chapter of this remarkably made dark comedy series, here’s everything we know about the release date, plot, trailer, cast, and characters of Bad Sisters Season 2.

Close

Bad Sisters Season 2 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, with the first two episodes streaming together, exclusively on Apple TV+. The new season comes right in time for the festive season, with all new episodes releasing weekly through November and December, running up to Christmas.

Watch on Apple TV+

5 What is ‘Bad Sisters Season 2’ About?

Image via Apple TV+

The second season of Bad Sisters picks up two years from the end of the first season. In Season 1, the quintet of sisters gets involved in an insurance investigation following the sudden death of their brother-in-law, John Paul “JP” Williams (Claes Bang). In a dramedy of errors, they manage to free themselves from their toxic brother-in-law and save their sister Grace from abuse, but life has other plans for them. Per the official synopsis,

Two years after the “accidental death” of ‘Grace’s’ abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust.

In Bad Sisters Season 2, Grace, now a widow for two years, is living a new life, about to get married to the kind and supportive Ian (Owen McDonnell), who is the exact opposite of the deceased JP. Things seem to be looking up for the Garvey sisters until a gruesome discovery sets off a chain of unfortunate events, worsened by the relentless detective Una Houlihan (Thaddea Graham). Although we have seen how the sisters navigate their relationships with each other, the upcoming chapter will dig into that a bit more, especially the bonding between Eva and Ursula, and between Becka and Bibi. Season 2 will also explore Becka’s love life, with her new boyfriend Joe (Peter Claffey), and her old one, Matt (Daryl McCormack).

4 Is there a ‘Bad Sisters Season 2’ Trailer?

Released in October 2024, the trailer for Bad Sisters Season 2 hints at more danger and higher stakes for the Garvey sisters. The two-minute clip opens with the discovery of a dead body, thrusting the sisters back into another series of risky affairs. The scenes cut back to a happier time, where Grace is about to start a new chapter of her life with her groom-to-be, Ian. The atmosphere quickly turns dark as danger looms large on the family, setting off another series of unfortunate, unpredictable events. In a quick succession of scenes, we see Eva, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka in a desperate attempt to save themselves and their sister Grace, once again.

If dealing with their awful brother-in-law was bad enough for the Garvey sisters in the first season, the second season is “bad, bad, bad, bad, bad,” as Sarah Greene’s Bibi points out in the trailer, after the girl gang becomes people of interest to the police. We also see several new faces appearing in the sisters’ lives, particularly Grace’s neighbor, Angelica, who seems to be substituting for JP’s torturous presence and poses a serious threat to the girls.

As the trailer indicates, Bad Sisters Season 2 promises more thrills, more action, more suspense, and more mystery unfolding around the Garvey sisters.

3 How Many Episodes Are There in ‘Bad Sisters Season 2’?

Image via Apple TV+

As announced, Bad Sisters Season 2 is set for eight episodes of roughly 60 minutes each. After the premiere on November 13, 2024, each new episode will release weekly, every Wednesday till December 25, 2024. Even though the second season is two episodes shorter than the first one, the drama and suspense quotient for the new season seem definitely higher and stronger.

2 Who Is in the ‘Bad Sisters Season 2’ Cast?

Image via Apple TV+

For Season 1, Horgan and her team had put together a fantastic group of actors most of whom will reprise their roles for Bad Sisters 2. The new season of the dark comedy mystery will see the return of the Garvey sisters with Eve Hewson (The Perfect Couple) as Becka, Anne-Marie Duff (Nowhere Boy) as Grace, Eva Birthistle (The Last Kingdom) as Ursula, Sarah Green (Penny Dreadful) as Bibi, and Horgan as Eva, the eldest of the five. Duff earned a BAFTA for her portrayal of Grace, while Horgan earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role of Eva.

In other supporting characters, Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders) will also reprise his role of insurance investigator Matt Claffin and Becka’s love interest. Additionally, Barry Ward (Britannia) returns as inspector Fergal Loftus; Michael Smiley (The Lobster) as Roger Muldoon; Saise Quinn (Monster) as Blánaid Williams, Grace and JP’s teenage daughter; Yasmine Akram (Sherlock) as Nora, Bibi’s wife, and Jonjo O'Neill (Pennyworth) as Donal Flynn, Ursula's husband.

Bad Sisters Season 2 also adds several new and interesting characters, expanding its ensemble cast. Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw stars in the second season as Angelica, Roger’s sister and an interfering woman who seems oddly funny but also poisonous. Among other new cast members, Peter Claffey (Vikings: Valhalla) joins the cast as Joe, Becka’s new boyfriend, with Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars) as detective Una Houlihan, Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve), Deirdre Mullins (The Drowning), Lorcan Cranitch (Bloodlands), Liz Fitzgibbon (Normal People), and Justine Mitchell (Smother).

1 Who is Making ‘Bad Sisters Season 2’?

Image via IMBD

Irish actress, writer, director, comedian, and producer Sharon Horgan creates Bad Sisters as a part of her network deal with Apple TV+, along with Dave Finkel and Brett Baer. Horgan is best known for creating, writing, and starring in the British sitcom, Catastrophe, alongside Rob Delaney, which won her several BAFTA and IFTA Awards. She also created the series Motherland, Divorce, and Shining Vale. Some of Horgan’s acting credits include roles in films like Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Dating Amber, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and voice roles in Disenchantment and HouseBroken. Writer-producer duo Baer and Finkel are both known for collaborating on major television projects like 30 Rock, New Girl, and the Friends spin-off Joey.

Horgan, Baer, and Finkel also serve as the executive producers for Bad Sisters, along with Dearbhla Walsh (Fargo) who serves as the director of the series. Faye Dorn, Clelia Mountford, Malin-Sarah Gozin, Bert Hamelinck, and Michael Sagol also executive produce. The Apple TV+ original is produced by Merman Television and ABC Signature as a part of Disney Television Studios.