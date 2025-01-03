Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Bad Sisters Season 2.

The second season of Bad Sisters has officially concluded with an explosive and emotional finale. While there's no word yet on whether another season is coming, the show's most recent finale manages to wrap things up while still leaving room for more possibilities. Season 2 ends with Ian (Owen McDonnell) being forced to give back the money he'd stolen, and the sisters moving forward with their lives by spreading Grace's (Anne-Marie Duff) ashes.

While Bad Sisters has always had a blend of drama and comedy, it has utilized the flash-forward mystery structure for both of its seasons with overarching questions. In Season 1, the major question revolved around who was responsible for killing Jean Paul (Claes Bang). In Season 2, it was about whose body was in the trunk in the flash-forward. At the root of said mystery, however, was an even bigger question: are Eva (Sharon Horgan), Bibi (Sarah Greene), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), and Becka (Eve Hewson) capable of murder? Bad Sisters' second season has finally provided an answer.

The Garveys Choose Not to Kill Ian in the 'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Finale

While Jean Paul was the overwhelmingly evil antagonist of Bad Sisters Season 1, Ian has been a sneaky antagonist throughout Season 2. For a few episodes there, he acted like he was on the Garvey sisters' side, even starting up a romance with Eva. Still, something never really sat right about Ian, so it made sense when the season's big twist revealed that he was a scheming conman with a history of abuse.

The Season 2 finale of Bad Sisters confirms that Ian blackmailed Grace for money after she confessed to him that she had killed Jean Paul, and that she died on the way back from meeting him at a pub, where she refused to give him money. Ian backs the sisters into a corner in the finale, because he's stolen Blánaid's (Saise Quinn) money and gotten their sister killed, but he also knows their secret and is a former cop with connections. When it seems like all hope is lost, Angelica (Fiona Shaw) steps in and hits Ian over the head, seemingly killing him.

It turns out that Ian's body was the one in the trunk from the flash-forward at the beginning of the season, except he's not actually dead. Ian then stumbles off the side of a cliff, but he's still, miraculously, not dead. It's a brilliant bit that is absolutely hilarious, but it also forces the Garveys to finally confront the possibility of murdering someone. Bibi goes down to kill him, but the sisters convince her not to. Instead of leaving him for dead, they call for help. They may have attempted to kill Jean Paul many times in Season 1, but when it all comes down to it, the sisters are ultimately not capable of murder.

This Question Has Been at the Core of 'Bad Sisters' Since the Beginning of the Show

Beyond the central mysteries, each season of Bad Sisters has also been focused on a separate main storyline. In the present, Season 1 built up to whether Grace would get the insurance money or if the sisters would be discovered. Season 2 focuses primarily on the secrets catching up to them, as well as the tragedy of Grace's death. The central driving element of both seasons revolves around whether the sisters killed someone, with the closest being the accidental death of Minna (Nina Norén) and Angelica being knocked off a boat in Episode 5.

Now that the possibility of the Garveys killing anyone has been resolved, Bad Sisters would have to go in a completely different direction if it continues for a third season. Interestingly, the sisters have only ever been shown to be potentially capable of murder when they're not all together, given that Grace killed Jean Paul when she was by herself. The only successful murder, in which Becka killed Minna while trying to kill Jean Paul, was hidden from Eva. Amidst all the shocks and thrills of Bad Sisters, the show is primarily about the relationship between the Garvey sisters. These women aren't killers, and only come close to being capable of murder when it's about protecting their sisters.

