Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Bad Sisters Season 2.

With the Season 2 finale of Bad Sisters coming up in just a matter of days, it's unclear how exactly things are going to end. Season 2 opens with a flash-forward where Eva (Sharon Horgan), Bibi (Sarah Greene), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), and Becka (Eve Hewson) drive out to the water and open the trunk of their car to reveal what looks to be a covered dead body. The rest of the season has seemingly been building up to this moment, but none of it has been possible to predict.

Earlier this season saw the devastating death of Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), and since then, the sisters have been caught in a situation that made it look like they were responsible for Angelica's (Fiona Shaw) death. Well, the latest episode, "How to Pick a Prick," reveals that Angelica is actually still alive, but that's somehow the least shocking twist. The big reveal is that Ian (Owen McDonnell) has been the antagonist of the season all along, and that's just the beginning of the twists surrounding this character.

Ian Is the Real Villain of 'Bad Sisters' Season 2

Ian has never been a likable character, exactly, but he is a major improvement from Jean Paul (Claes Bang), and it looked for a while like he might be on the Garvey sisters' side. That being said, his timing in pursuing a romance with Eva was suspicious. Additionally, Ian suggesting someone go back to the marina parking lot, which led to Bibi almost getting caught by Houlihan (Thaddea Graham), was equally shady. After being confronted by Bibi at the end of last week's episode, Ian has already left town and blocked Eva's number.

The twist is wild and multifold: after scaring Eva into thinking she needed him as a co-trustee on Blánaid's (Saise Quinn) bank account, Ian has cleared out said account and stolen the money for himself. He is also likely the one who turned the tape in to the police. The Garvey sisters realize Grace likely found out that Ian was using her for her money, and that's why she said goodbye to Blánaid, called Eva, and went for a drive on the night she was killed. Not only has Ian stolen Blánaid's money, but he's very likely the one responsible for Grace's death.

Because it's Bad Sisters, this is all just the tip of the iceberg. Ian probably lied about having a dead sister, he's a big gambler, and he hasn't been telling the truth about his true identity. His real name is Cormac Sweeney, and he has a wife and kids. He's a former police sergeant with multiple criminal charges against him, including domestic abuse, and he stole the identity of an unhoused man. Ian was certainly a suspicious character before, but nobody could have predicted this, and now there's no telling how the show will end after this twist.

What Does This Twist Mean for the 'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Finale?

The most obvious direction for Bad Sisters to go from here is one where the Garvey sisters kill Ian, cover it up, and then go on with their lives. Knowing the show, though, nothing is as it seems, and the finale will likely be full of shocking revelations. There is likely more to Grace's death than we've been told. Perhaps Ian was blackmailing her for money with the knowledge that she killed Jean Paul, but the real twist might be impossible to guess, just like the one about Ian's identity.

As of the end of "How to Pick a Prick," Ian has Blánaid with him, which puts him in the perfect position to get the Garvey sisters to give him whatever he wants. It's unclear whether Ian has any motives beyond money. The season seemed to be going one way before this episode, setting the Garveys up to be blamed for Angelica's death. With Angelica alive and Ian as the real villain, the finale could go anywhere. Here's hoping the remaining Garvey sisters all make it out alive.

The Bad Sisters Season 2 finale is available to stream Tuesday night on Apple TV+.