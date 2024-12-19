Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Bad SistersThere are so many things about Bad Sisters that make it one of the best shows on television right now. There's the incredible writing and acting from Sharon Horgan (who stars as the eldest Garvey sister, Eva), the chemistry between all five of the charismatic sisters, and the seamless blend of moving storylines with a bit of dark Irish humor. In Season 1, viewers are enveloped into the world of the Garveys, but they're also able to get to know two important supporting characters: Thomas (Brian Gleeson) and Matt Claffin (Daryl McCormack). The Claffin brothers are insurance investigators who are looking into the death of Grace's (Anne-Marie Duff) husband, and they become connected to the sisters in intriguing ways. Although Season 2 has had some fantastic twists and turns, the new detective characters are leaving something to be desired.

The Detectives in 'Bad Sisters' Season 1 Are Essential to the Story

In the first season of the drama, the Claffin brothers are an integral part of the story. They serve as foes to the sisters, who need to work extra hard to hide their secrets from the investigators. But they're also interwoven in a way that keeps raising the stakes. As soon as Matt starts dating Becka (Eve Hewson), it's apparent that his closeness to the Garveys will impede his own investigation (and interfere with his better judgment). The audience is also given plenty of backstory for both characters. Thomas is expecting his first child (and feels the gigantic weight of saving his late father's insurance company), and Matt struggles to find his place in the world beside a brother who he never really grew up with.

This creates a whole lot of tension within the storytelling: we're obviously rooting for the Garveys to get away with their misdeeds, but we also don't want to see anything bad happen to Thomas or Matt. This makes for a nuanced, yet thrilling journey in Season 1. By the end of the season, the stories have been wrapped up fairly nicely for the brothers, so it makes sense that they're not featured in Season 2 in the same way, but the characters who are filling their investigative roles aren't really measuring up.

The Season 2 Detectives Feel Unnecessary in 'Bad Sisters'

Close

At first, it was exciting that two new detectives were introduced at the beginning of Season 2. Detective Inspector Fergal Loftus (Barry Ward) and Detective Una Houlihan (Thaddea Graham) are new blood for the cast (and for the storytelling potential). But as the season has progressed, it's clear that there's something missing from these secondary characters. First, they both fall into fairly stereotypical tropes: Loftus is the gruff and grumpy detective, who has become jaded after too long on the job, and Houlihan is the eager, young newbie he's reluctantly tasked with training. As the rookie detective, Houlihan will stop at nothing to solve her case (even after Loftus has given up), and Loftus is focused solely on making it to his retirement. These stereotypes are out of place in a show that typically feels fresh and original. These characters always seem to behave in a straightforward way that makes them way too predictable for a series that prides itself on being a twisty adventure.

A lot of the storylines with Loftus and Houlihan feel fairly forced as well. There's a plot point about Loftus wanting to fight for custody of his daughter, but this feels shoehorned into the plot in a quick way. We don't really get to dig into what Loftus is experiencing (only that he is willing to steal money to achieve his goal), so it's difficult to feel very invested in the outcome of his story. With Houlihan, there have been basically no insights into who she is as a person at all. She's quirky, yet dedicated, but we don't know anything about her life or what makes her so driven. It feels as though the intention was to have these two detectives fill the shoes of the Claffin brothers, but instead, they just feel superfluous. They're not organically woven into the sisters' personal lives, and they're not even particularly scary in the role of enemies of the Garvey sisters. Even during confrontations between the two detectives (like during Loftus' retirement party), the intensity just isn't there, and those moments that are meant to build suspense just fall flat.

Even though Houlihan is hot on the trail of the sisters throughout the season, her investigation hasn't really upped the ante in any major way. Because we don't care all that much for the detectives as people, we're not invested in them solving their case, either. And since these characters feel forced (and can even verge on being a tad irritating), Season 2 of Bad Sisters is missing that special ingredient that the Claffin brothers added to the first season. Although the series is still riveting (and extremely fun to watch), it would have been even better with detectives who leaned away from stereotypes and provided higher stakes for the sisters.

The Season 2 finale of Bad Sisters premieres Wednesday, December 25 on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

