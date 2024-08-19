The Big Picture Bad Sisters Season 2 returns on November 13, 2024.

The first image shows the unbreakable bond between the siblings, each serving in eye-catching outfits.

Expect more difficult themes to be tackled in Season 2, with new ensemble cast members joining the lineup.

It’s been nearly two years since we last caught up with the close-knit siblings known as the Garvey sisters in Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters, but now we finally know when their story will continue. Today, the streamer announced that the darkly comedic thriller is set to make its return to screens on November 13. Along with the long-awaited arrival update, we’re also getting our first look at the thick-as-thieves family members, Eva (Sharon Horgan), Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene) and Becka (Eve Hewson) who will have a brand-new set of troubles to face in the sophomore season along with a bit of a haunting from ghosts from their pasts.

Keeping the same vibe alive from the first season, the debut image for Bad Sisters Season 2 shows there’s no getting in between the bond these gals have with one another. Seated at an outdoor table, each one of the Garvey sisters is serving face while dressed in their own styles of dazzling, eye-catching outfits. Bibi and Ursula sit to the left with the former’s arm around the latter while the eldest sister, Eva, holds court in the center. Off to Eva’s side, Grace and Becka seem to be off in their own world, sticking close together.

Season 1 of Bad Sisters followed the semi-distanced siblings who all pulled together to support Grace, whose husband was abusing her. It’s been two years since the mysterious and “accidental” death of Grace’s ex, and, for the most part, the sisters as well as the community have moved on. But, that doesn’t mean they’re out of the woods yet, as secrets from the past begin to pop out of the woodwork, putting the Garveys back into the spotlight. With the first season being an excellent portrayal of emotional abuse, we can expect more difficult themes to be tackled in the sophomore installment.

Who Else Is In Season 2 of ‘Bad Sisters’?

Image via Apple TV+

While the series puts its focus on the five leading ladies, the ensemble cast of Bad Sisters is where the plot really develops. This time around, the lineup is set to include Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Owen McDonnell (The Holiday), Thaddea Graham (The Letter for the King), Barry Ward (Extra Ordinary), Micahel Smiley (Kill List), Saise Quinn (Monster), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Yasmine Akram (Sherlock), Jonjo O’Neill (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Peter Claffey (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms), Deirdre Mullins (Mandrake), Lorcan Cranitch (Bloodlands), Liz Fitzgibbon (Normal People) and Justine Mitchell (Conversations with Friends).

Check out the debut image for Season 2 of Bad Sisters above and catch up on the first season now streaming on Apple TV+.

Bad Sisters Release Date August 19, 2022 Creator Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Sharon Horgan Cast Sharon Horgan , Claes Bang , Eve Hewson , Sarah Greene Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

