Just about a month after its critically acclaimed finale, Apple TV+ is letting fans know to expect more Bad Sisters. Today, the streamer has announced that the dark-comedy murder mystery has been renewed for a second season! The series comes from BAFTA winner Sharon Horgan.

Bad Sisters, which is based on the Dutch series Clan, follows close-knit group of five sisters. However, after their relationships are strained when one of the sisters marries an abusive man, the other four begin to plot his murder. The story is told in two split timelines, one of the sisters plotting the murder and one after the funeral as a pair of life insurance investigators begin to look into the death. The original Dutch show only had one season, so there is no telling where Bad Sisters will go next!

About getting renewed for a second season, Horgan said in a statement:

"If you’d have told me three years ago that I’d be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I’d have said; yeah, that sounds about right. The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time.”

Horgan also leads the cast with Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson playing her sisters. The rest of the ensemble cast is rounded out by Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, and Saise Quinn. There is currently no official word on which actors will return for the second season.

Horgan developed the series alongside Brett Baer and Dave Finkel, adapting it from the original series created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. Horgan is best known for creating and starring in the hit Prime Video series Catastrophe. She has also created series like Divorce, Shinning Vale, and Motherland. Baer and Finkel are best known for executive producing acclaimed comedy series like 30 Rock, New Girl, and United States of Tara. Bad Sisters is executive produced by Horgan, Baer, Finkel, Faye Dorn, Clelia Mountford, Gozin, Bert Hamelinck, Michael Sagol, and Dearbhla Walsh.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Season 2 of Bad Sisters. Stream the first season now on Apple TV+ and watch the trailer below: