After a two-year hiatus, Bad Sisters is finally returning for Season 2. The wait to see the Garvey sisters ends this week and Collider has teamed up with Apple TV+ to bring you a sneak peek that reveals what kind of trouble is in store for the Irish ladies this time around. The new episodes pick up two years after the events of Season 1, and in our exclusive sneak peek, it's revealed that the killing of The Prick (Claes Bang) still haunts some of them. The new season debuts this Wednesday, November 13.

In the sneak peek, we get a glimpse of Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) and her sisters as the former victim of abuse tries to reconstruct her life brick by brick. The woman was able to fall in love again and, from the looks of it, the season will kick off with her wedding. Everyone is invited, including Roger (Michael Smiley) and his sister Angelica (Fiona Shaw). Little by little, Grace, Eva (Sharon Horgan), Bibi (Sara Greene), Becka (Eve Hewson), and Ursula (Eva Birthistle) realize that being friendly neighbors and inviting Roger may not have been the best idea. It's all they needed: more trouble!

The first big problem that the sneak peek reveals is that Roger is having second thoughts about keeping quiet about what really happened with John Paul. In a moment that's supposed to be a happy one, he starts to pressure Grace into reconsidering coming clean to the police — but no one except him wants to do that. Then, there's the introduction of Angelica, who quite literally shoves Eva to the floor when Grace decides to throw the bouquet. They're getting off on the wrong foot, and it seems that their relationship isn't going to improve as the new season of the award-winning show develops.

'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Is Full of Possibilities

Bad Sisters is adapted by Sharon Horgan, who based the story on the Belgian series Clan. However, the original show only ran for one season, meaning that this time around, Horgan was able to take the Garveys in a different direction and show them in a different, Prick-free world. In an interview with Elle, Horgan teased the new season and admitted that the Season 1 "remake felt very contained," and now there are many possibilities as to where the show can go.

The cast of the new season also features Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve), Barry Ward (Pistol), Thaddea Graham (Sex Education), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), and Saise Quinn (Arracht).

Apple TV+ will debut Bad Sisters with two episodes on November 13. Additional episodes roll out weekly on Wednesdays all the way through Christmas. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

