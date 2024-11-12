The Garvey Sisters were one of Apple TV+'s biggest and most surprising delights back in 2022, with Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer's devilishly funny tale of deceit, danger, and dumb foolery proving massively popular with subscribers. The show is based on the Belgian series Clan, with Bad Sisters translating the adored Flemish series with poise. In fact, the series is so popular that it currently has a 100% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

With that in mind, it was no surprise when the series was renewed for a second outing, although the show's millions of fans didn't quite expect to be waiting over two years for Bad Sisters to return. Alas, after several delays, the show is finally back, with each of the brilliantly crafted sisters ready to jump right back into the action. So, without further ado, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Bad Sisters Season 2.

When is 'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Released?

Image via Apple TV+

Officially, Bad Sisters returns on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Alas, the plan was never originally for Bad Sisters to receive a second outing, but the series was so well-received that co-creator Horgan felt compelled to pen another installment. This is something she spoke of in an interview with Elle, saying:

"Apple wanted to do more which was lovely. But I think I would only have attempted to do more if the first season offered up emotional and also fun possibilities for a revisit. And it actually did. The original series and our remake felt very contained in its story telling, but there was such a love for the sisters and the characters in general, that I thought I’d have to least have a think about what could possibly be a next chapter for them. And I think I’ve found something. I hope so anyway. That’s all I can say because these things are moveable feasts. But the chance to spend more time with these girls, just watching them navigate life post killing The Prick is a good jumping off spot."

Is 'Bad Sisters' Season 2 on Streaming?

Image via Apple TV+

Yes! Bad Sisters will be back on Apple TV+, joining the streamer's eye-catching list of November content. Currently, you can stream all episodes from the first season as a neat warm-up for the devilish delights yet to come.

Watch on Apple TV+

For those without a subscription who will need one in time for the Garvey sisters to return, prices start at $9.99 per month, with the MLS plan, which includes live matches from the soccer league, costing another $13 per month. For new subscribers, a free 7-day trial is available.

Can You Watch 'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Without Apple TV+?

Image via ABC Signature

Unfortunately, Apple TV+ will be the only place you can catch the second season of Bad Sisters.

Watch the 'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Trailer

The official trailer for Bad Sisters Season 2 was released on October 22 and is available to watch above. The trailer puts the viewer right back into the thick of the action with Anne-Marie Duff's Grace announcing, "They've found a dead body". We are then introduced to a happy present for the sisters, with Horgan's Eva saying, "After everything that happened, things are finally looking up," although for exactly how long remains to be seen. Darkly comic, brutally punchy, and ever-so-entertaining, this trailer makes Bad Sisters Season 2 look like an unmissable return set to take Apple TV+ by storm this November. Speaking of just how each of the sisters' lives have been affected heading into Season 2, Horgan told Radio Times:

"I think when you kill a man, when you put yourself through that – and there were five of them in it – life is going to change. You don’t just dust yourself off and get on with your life. I was interested in what would happen to these women next. And we’ll find out."

Of course, pivotal to Bad Sisters' success was the intricate and playful narrative that indulged the masses in the first outing. With that in mind, here's a look at a synopsis for Season 2:

"'Bad Sisters' season two returns to follow the lives of the Garvey sisters played by Sharon Horgan as Eva, Anne-Marie Duff as Grace, Eva Birthistle as Ursula, Sarah Greene as Bibi and Eve Hewson as Becka. Two years after the “accidental death” of Grace’s abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust."

What's the 'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Episode Schedule?

Image via Apple TV+

Right now, little information is known about the individual episodes in Bad Sisters Season 2. However, we do know the schedule, including the news that the first two episodes will air on the same day and how many episodes are in the season. So, with that in mind, here's a look at the Season 2 episode schedule:

Episode: Release Date: 1 Wednesday, November 13, 2024 2 Wednesday, November 13, 2024 3 Wednesday, November 20, 2024 4 Wednesday, November 27, 2024 5 Wednesday, December 4, 2024 6 Wednesday, December 11, 2024 7 Wednesday, December 18, 2024 8 Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Watch on Apple TV+