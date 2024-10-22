The countdown is on for the return of Bad Sisters, and today Apple TV+ decided to tease the upcoming Season 2 with a brand-new trailer. The series centers around five Irish sisters who are investigated for the death of a man who they don't miss at all. The new batch of episodes will chronicle how they try to move on with their lives after accepting what they did — and whether they can get away with it. The new season is slated to premiere on November 13.

The trailer for Season 2 reveals that Eva (Sharon Horgan), Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene), and Becka (Eve Hewson) will have to face the music and deal with the fact that the circle is closing in and people are starting to realize that they might have just conspired to kill John (Claes Bang). The question is: how long will they be able to keep throwing the police off their scent?

Bad Sisters is created by Horgan herself, who based the story on the Belgian series Clan. However, the original show only ran for one season, meaning that the new season will delve into new territory and allow Horgan to tell an entirely original story of the Garvey sisters. The pressure is on too, as Season 1 of the series earned a rare and whopping 100% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning that fans have sky-high expectations for the new episodes.

Horgan Teases New Territory For 'Bad Sisters' Season 2

While speaking with Elle, Horgan revealed why she didn't originally think too much about an additional season, and why she felt compelled to do it after Apple TV+ renewed the show:

"Apple wanted to do more which was lovely. But I think I would only have attempted to do more if the first season offered up emotional and also fun possibilities for a revisit. And it actually did. The original series and our remake felt very contained in its story telling, but there was such a love for the sisters and the characters in general, that I thought I’d have to least have a think about what could possibly be a next chapter for them. And I think I’ve found something. I hope so anyway. That’s all I can say because these things are moveable feasts. But the chance to spend more time with these girls, just watching them navigate life post killing The Prick is a good jumping off spot."

Apple TV+ debuts Season 2 of Bad Sisters on November 13 with two episodes. The remaining episodes will roll out weekly through the season finale on Christmas Day. You can check out the trailer above.

Bad Sisters Release Date August 19, 2022 Creator Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Sharon Horgan Cast Sharon Horgan , Claes Bang , Eve Hewson , Sarah Greene Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

