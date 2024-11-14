Bad Sisters returned for Season 2 this Wednesday with a two-episode premiere on Apple TV+ and fans of the dark comedy series are already flabbergasted with a shocking turn of events. In Episode 2, one of the core characters of the show — and main character Grace Garvey (Anne-Marie Duff) — dies suddenly in a car crash. It's pretty safe to say that no one saw this coming, and in an interview to Entertainment Weekly series creator Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) explained why she felt she needed to do that.

During the interview, Horgan revealed that everything that's going through viewers' minds right now went through her own mind when the writing team decided to move forward with the idea of killing Grace. She commented that the starting point for Season 2 was that she "wanted the series to feel very recognizable but also quite different," and added that experiencing their sister's death gave the other four Garveys "a whole new journey and reason." She stated:

"As much as I love the first season, it felt like more of a fairytale ending. She jumps into the sea, she's a free woman, when actually the reality behind being in an abusive relationship like that for so long, killing the father of your daughter, is that someone as good and kind and vulnerable as Grace isn't going to spring back. If she does, she's going to carry so much of the ongoing trauma of what happened. The reason why she dies is because she's carrying so much shame that she can't even turn to her family for help until it's too late. It was such a heartbreaking place to be. It makes my hair stand on end thinking about it. In actual fact, it was really hard to envisage the series with five sisters. I just couldn't visualize it. I had to break them in order to build them up again."

There's Still A Lot More To Happen In Season 2 of 'Bad Sisters'

Since Grace's death comes out of nowhere, it certainly will change the entire series forever and fans will get to see a different side of the Garvey sisters. Additionally, the twist adds another layer into a season that's already packed: Eva (Horgan), Becka (Eve Hewson), Ursula (Eva Birthistle) and Bibi (Sarah Greene) are still not out of the woods with the investigation of The Prick's death, not to mention that they are already starting to feel the walls closing in with nosy Angelica (Fiona Shaw) hovering over them. Now, they'll have to deal with all of that while grieving their dead sister.

Bad Sisters is based on the Belgian series Clan, but the new season is an original story, since the original show didn't have a second season. This means anything can happen in the upcoming six episodes, and if Episode 2 is any indication, fans can expect the unexpected.

Apple TV+ drops new episodes from Bad Sisters on Wednesdays.

