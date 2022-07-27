Apple TV+ has revealed today the first trailer for Bad Sisters, an upcoming dark comedy series developed by Sharon Horgan. Starring Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson as the devious Garvey sisters, the series will explore the limits of sibling love when death strikes their family.

The trailer takes us to the funeral of a man named John Paul (Claes Bang), the late husband of one of the Garvey sisters. The sisters are all present at the funeral, but they don’t seem happy about it. In fact, Greene’s character even laughs when the priest talks about how John was a good man in life. The plot thickens after the ceremony, when two investigators from a life insurance agency start interviewing the Garvey sisters, suspecting foul play.

The trailer then takes us six months in the past, revealing how John was a possessive and violent husband who tried to control every aspect of his wife’s (Duff) life. That’s why her sisters decided to band together to “give nature a helping hand” by planning to murder John. The four women know it might be impossible for her sister to escape an abusive marriage and are willing to do whatever it takes to get rid of the monster John truly is. However, as the trailer shows us, it’s not easy to kill a man, and the Garvey sisters will fail multiple times while trying to murder John.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: The Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now

Created by Horgan (Catastrophe, Shining Vale), Bad Sisters is executive produced and written by Horgan with Brett Baer & Dave Finkel (New Girl), Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar, and Paul Howard. Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch, and Rebecca Gatward serve as directors, with Walsh also acting as executive producer. Bad Sisters’ cast also includes Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Assaad Bouab (The Pursuit of Love), and newcomer Saise Quinn.

Horgan, Faye Dorn, and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman Television; and Malin-Sarah Gozin (Tabula Rasa), Bert Hamelinck, and Michael Sagol (Sound of Metal) executive produce for Caviar. Bad Sisters is the first series coming from the first-look deal between Hogan and Apple TV+, enacted through her production company Merman, which she co-founded with Clelia Mountford.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bad Sisters:

The tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for each other. When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent—and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him.

Bad Sister premieres on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on August 19. After that, a new episode of the ten-episode season will be released weekly, every Friday. Check out the trailer below: