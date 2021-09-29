Netflix has released a trailer for a new upcoming docuseries titled Bad Sport, which will dive deep into six of the most significant controversies and crimes in sports history with those directly involved in the scandals. The series will air on the streamer Wednesday, October 6, and consist of six 60-minute episodes directed by Luke Sewell, Alex Kiehl, Miles Blaydon-Ryall, Lizzie Kempton, Georgina Cammalleri, and James House.

In the newly released trailer, fans get a decent idea of what significant and shocking stories the series will cover while consistently mentioning how greed played a major factor in many scandals.

Some episodes will include 2002’s Salt Lake City Olympic figure skating scandal, the Arizona State University basketball point-shaving scheme, and superstar Indycar racer Randy Lanier’s marijuana-smuggling operation. Each episode will seem to look deep into these crimes and controversies and give insight into the dark side of sports.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Untold' Trailer Reveals Netflix's Docuseries About the Biggest Sports Events

Netflix seems to enjoy producing docuseries intersecting sports and crime, as Bad Sport will follow up to another sports crime docuseries Netflix released earlier this year titled Untold. That series also delved into some of the most significant controversies and crimes in sports history, including the most infamous brawl in NBA history, 2004’s Malice At The Palace. Bad Sport will come from Raw Productions and be executive produced by Three Identical Strangers and Don’t F*ck with Cats producers Tim Wardle and Adam Hawkins.

Although cast information is unknown as of now, Netflix promises the series will include athletes, coaches, and law enforcement who were directly involved in each case. Bad Sport is set to premiere on Netflix Wednesday, October 6, so be sure you don’t miss it! You can watch the official trailer down below.

KEEP READING:

'Untold: Breaking Point' Trailer Reveals the Last Episode of Netflix’s Sports Docuseries

Share Share Tweet Email

Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga Will Star in 'Macbeth' on Broadway From Bond Producers and Director Sam Gold What a power couple.

Read Next