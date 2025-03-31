Throughout the 21st century, the superhero movie genre has ruled the box office and dominated pop culture conversations with movies like The Dark Knight and Spider-Man. Since well before the turn of the century, though, audiences have been delighted by these stories of people in costumes and capes using their abilities to do the right thing. Not all superhero films are made equal, though. In fact, throughout the years, there have been plenty that are widely considered pretty terrible.

Even then, not all bad superhero movies are made equal. Some are unbearably awful and better left off in the dark pits of oblivion, but others are a blast of fun in spite — or sometimes because — of how bad they are. Whether they're so-bad-they're-good gems or simply overhated efforts that don't deserve the bad reputation, these bad superhero movies are ranked by how much of a must-watch they are, from the least to the most.

10 'Morbius' (2022)

Directed by Daniel Espinosa