Superhero movies have become the most popular form of modern entertainment and make up the most significant percentage of the most successful box office hits each year. The good thing is that many of these recent films are quite good; Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight is regarded as a modern American classic; Logan offered an emotional send-off to one of the beloved superhero characters of all time, and Avengers: Endgame brought the wild experiment of the Infinity Saga to a conclusion.

Unfortunately, there are quite a few terrible superhero movies, and it's not all that surprising that many fans feel fatigued with the genre. Nonetheless, some truly terrible superhero movies are worth rewatching for their ironic value. These superhero movies are widely considered bad but remain highly rewatchable because of their lesser qualities. They will be ranked by how awful they are and how entertaining they remain despite their shortcomings.

10 ‘Spider-Man 3’ (2007)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Spider-Man 3 contains all the excellent visuals and exciting action prominent within the first two entries in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, but it just falters when it comes to the story. While the idea of Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) having to unleash his dark side was an interesting one, the film was still overstuffed with too many villains, including the New Goblin (James Franco), Eddie Brock/Venom (Topher Grace), and the Sandman (Thomas Haden Church).

There’s enough cheeky humor to make Spider-Man 3 entertaining, as the now infamous dance scene with Maguire has become a popular internet meme for a reason. The film is also interesting because of how much horrific content Raimi incorporated into a PG-13 film, as there are moments in Spider-Man 3 that feel like a throwback to his work on The Evil Dead franchise. However, it's nowhere near on the same level as its two predecessors, even if it remains thoroughly enjoyable.

9 ‘Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer’ (2007)

Directed by Tim Story

Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer is perhaps the best film to feature Marvel’s first family. That isn’t saying that much, though, considering the 1994 film was never officially released, the 2005 film didn’t put the characters into their suits until the end, and the 2015 reboot is one of the worst comic book movies ever made.

Despite its cheesy tone and continuous logical flaws, Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer gets a lot of the characters right, with Chris Evans’ work as Johnny Storm perfectly embodying Stan Lee’s original version. Julian McMahon is also not given nearly enough credit for his performance as Victor Von Doom. At a time when there’s a tendency to give every supervillain an overtly tragic backstory, McMahon seems to embrace the fact that Doom is simply pure evil and has a great time chewing the scenery.

8 ‘Hulk’ (2003)

Directed by Ang Lee

Hulk was largely ahead of its time, as it's easy to imagine that Ang Lee’s comic book adaptation would have been much better received had the visual effects been slightly more advanced. Although the story itself is a bit of a mess, Hulk features some incredible visual staging, in which shots are designed to resemble the frames of a comic book.

Beyond its flaws, Hulk features a very committed performance by Eric Bana, an underrated actor who should’ve been given the opportunity to reprise his role in a sequel or at least given a Deadpool-style cameo. The film is also worth revisiting as a product of its time, as Lee makes clear references to the military-industrial complex and its failings that serve as a sharp criticism of the Bush administration and the subsequent wars in the Middle East.

7 ‘Daredevil’ (2003)

Directed by Mark Steven Johnson

Daredevil is a completely cheesy blast and further suffers compared to the much better-reviewed Netflix show of the same name that starred Charlie Cox. While Daredevil’s fatal flaw is the lack of chemistry between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, the film features many underrated performances that pay tribute to the comic book characters and their origins.

Colin Farrell gives a very underrated performance as Bullseye and completely embraces the absurdity of one of Daredevil’s most imposing villains. Also strong is the late great Michael Clark Duncan, who has the physical dominance and ruthless demeanor that makes Wilson Fisk one of the most powerful villains in all of New York City. The eventual Elektra spinoff film was quite simply unwatchable, but 2003’s Daredevil is still relatively entertaining as a cheesy action film, and the R-rated extended cut does redeem some elements.

6 ‘Superman III’ (2003)

Directed by Richard Lester

Superman III is in an odd position in the Superman franchise. It lacked the emotional power and pure imagination of Superman: The Movie or Superman II, but it certainly didn’t become a complete embarrassment in the same way that Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. Superman III is more of an outright comedy than anything else, and getting Richard Pryor to co-star was a good way to get audiences to laugh.

Superman III still respects the integrity of the character, as Christopher Reeves shows how Kal-El tries to balance his responsibilities as Clark Kent and Superman when given the opportunity to return to Smallville. Even though the villains and action are far less exciting than they were in the previous installments, Reeves’ clear passion for the character is still reason enough to give Superman III a rewatch.

5 ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secret of the Ooze’ (1991)

Directed by Michael Pressman

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Secret of the Ooze is just about as good as a live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sequel could be. Although the costumes still look cheesy and the film lacks some of the extravagant sword fighting scenes that its predecessor did, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Secret of the Ooze also contains the Vanilla Ice “Ninja Rap,” which is reason enough to watch it.

The franchise often works best when it is trying to be a coming-of-age story, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Secret of the Ooze shows how Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Leonardo learn to take on more responsibilities as they learn from Splinter’s wisdom and face off with Shredder. It's not great, but it's certainly enjoyable for a live-action effort. The titular heroes are more at home in another medium, with the subsequent success of the animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem seemingly proving that the franchise is better suited for animation.

4 ‘The Shadow’ (1994)

Directed by Russell Mulcahy

The Shadow was based on a classic radio show character with powers of invisibility and immortality, and the 1994 adaptation from Russell Mulcahy does a great job of reflecting that era in culture in a relatively straightforward way. It certainly doesn’t win any points for originality, and while it may be a little bit too goofy, The Shadow is worth watching because of how visually distinctive it is compared to other modern superhero films.

Alec Baldwin gives a surprisingly charismatic performance as the titular hero, and the great John Lone delivers a wonderfully hammy villainous performance. Although there may come a day in which The Shadow will be rebooted with a younger star and much more advanced visual effects, the 1994 film is likely going to be the best adaptation that the character will ever receive.