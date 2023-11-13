The Big Picture Chris Hemsworth's role as a ruthless cult leader in Bad Times at the El Royale showcases his ability to play a villain with surprising intensity and charisma.

The film challenges genre perceptions and explores the nature of violent fanaticism through Hemsworth's portrayal of a character modeled after cult leaders like Charles Manson.

Hemsworth's limited screen time in the film is used effectively to create tension and make his character's interactions with the other characters impactful, showcasing his range as an actor.

Although Chris Hemsworth’s role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe successfully turned him into one of his generation's most popular leading men, he has managed to keep his persona interesting by constantly challenging expectations. Thanks to the revisions made by Taika Waititi in Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth was able to insert an added level of humor into the titular character, proving that he could handle comedic, character-driven material with the same ease as an action sequence. Hemsworth even managed to showcase his aptitude for comedy in some films that were beneath his talents; while neither 2015’s Vacation nor 2016’s Ghostbusters did much for their respective franchises, Hemsworth managed to steal both films with his hilarious performance. Despite his newfound mastery of humor, Hemsworth has never shied away from more serious projects. The underrated 2018 thriller Bad Times at the El Royale showed that when he needed to be, Hemsworth could be utterly terrifying.

Bad Times at the El Royale 1969. Four strangers check in at the El Royale Hotel. The hotel is deserted, staffed by a single desk clerk. Some of the new guests' reasons for being there are less than innocent and some are not who they appear to be.

Chris Hemsworth Plays a Ruthless Cult Leader

Bad Times at the El Royale is centered on a group of enigmatic characters, all of whom represent some sort of archetype, who are trapped within the El Royale hotel on the California-Nevada border during the late 1960s. Priest Father Daniel Flynn (Jeff Bridges), aspiring singer Darlene Sweet (Cynthia Erivo), hippie Emily Summerspring (Dakota Johnson), and salesman Laramie Seymour Sullivan (Jon Hamm) claim to have never met each other before. However, the hotel’s young concierge, Miles Miller (Lewis Pullman), suggests that they were all brought to the isolated location for a reason. The curiosity that the characters initially feel transforms into fear as Miles hints that there is a larger threat that has drawn them together. That threat takes the form of Hemsworth’s character Billy Lee, a ruthless killer who has gathered a cult following.

Bad Times at the El Royale hails from writer/director Drew Goddard, who previously gave Hemsworth a sizable role in the satirical horror film The Cabin in the Woods. Even though The Cabin in the Woods was released prior to The Avengers, Goddard understood that placing Hemsworth at the center of an ensemble could be seen as stunt casting; Hemsworth is such an established star that he tends to dominate his supporting cast. The stunt casting worked well in The Cabin in the Woods because it was surprising, as killing off Hemsworth’s character early on in the story established that the film was unafraid to upend expectations. The stunt casting is equally successful in Bad Times At The El Royale because Hemsworth had never played a real villain before. It’s an outlier role for him, even compared to his other non-Thor performances.

The film works well at challenging perceptions about the genre, as each of the characters represents a specific archetype that would have been common in films from the 1960s. This creates surprising moments that reveal latent truths about the characters. It’s shocking when Flynn is revealed to be a thief and when Miller discusses his violent experiences during the war. However, none of the twists are quite as impactful as the revelation about Billy’s real intentions. Initially, he shows a casual charisma, and appears to be nothing more than a good-looking surfer; this makes it all the more shocking when his darker intentions are revealed. Hemsworth’s immense physicality, best depicted in the Extraction franchise, makes him even more intimidating.

‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ Explores Violent Fanatacism