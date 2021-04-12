A few weeks after the release of Bad Trip, the hidden camera comedy starring Eric André, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish, Netflix has released a video of hilarious deleted scenes that didn’t make the cut.

The first part of the video focuses on a botched idea in which André picks up a hitchhiker - played by a real person - and is then pulled over by a cop, played by Chris Rock. Of course, the hitchhiker quickly realizes that the cop is one of the most famous comedians in the world, and the bit falls apart. Yet the deleted scene lets Rock go a bit nuts and play around in the failed concept.

The video also includes quite a few incidents where André almost got beaten up by unsuspecting Bad Trip participants. One scene includes André narrowly avoiding getting in a fight with a guy at a bar, while another scene shows André messing up a painter’s work, much to the chagrin of the painter.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Bad Trip’ Is Aggressively Juvenile and Made Me Cry From Laughing So Hard | Review

The last chunk of the video features André and Howery going to a hotel and tricking one woman into thinking the hotel is haunted. But the video ends with Howery getting a priest to perform an exorcism on André. The scene includes Andre flying out of the bed, blood dripping down the walls, and roaches streaming into the room. It’s so over-the-top and insane, it’s kind of shocking the scene didn’t make it into the already outrageous film.

Bad Trip was originally supposed to come to theaters back in April of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was indefinitely delayed. Netflix then purchased the film and released it on March 26, 2021. While it would have been great to see the insanity of Bad Trip in theaters, it’s still great to see the absurdity of Kitao Sakurai’s comedy in the comfort of your own home. With so much of Bad Trip improvised, who knows how many more ridiculous deleted scenes there are to behold?

Bad Trip is now available on Netflix. Check out the deleted scenes below.

KEEP READING: Eric André and Lil Rel Howery on How Tiffany Haddish Joined 'Bad Trip' Thanks to Attempted Murder

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': What Episode 4's Ending Says About the New Captain America Symbolism!

Read Next