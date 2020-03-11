Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish Try ‘Jackass’ With a Plot in ‘Bad Trip’ Trailer

The latest green band trailer for the hidden camera comedy Bad Trip sends Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish on a Jackass-style road trip in which they terrorize random people with their wild antics. Like Bad Grandpa, Bad Trip is part Jackass and part narrative comedy, about two friends trying to get across the country to reconnect with an old crush.

From the official synopsis, “ From a producer of Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem.”

Andre and Howery play the two friends, who accommodate their trip by “borrowing” a car from Howery’s sister (Haddish), who breaks out of prison to pursue them. The pranks are all in the familiar Jackass style of staging outlandish scenarios in public and filming the reactions of the regular people witnessing them. The trailer gives us a fair dose of what to expect, including Andre shoving his hand into a blender, crashing through a sliding glass door, and being hung from a building by Haddish. Haddish also steals a police car and stages a prison break in front of a crowd of confused onlookers.

If you were a fan of Jackass or Bad Grandpa (both co-created and directed by Jeff Tremaine, who serves as a producer here alongside Andre), Bad Trip looks like it is extremely your shit. Check out the trailer below and judge for yourself. The movie hits theaters on April 17.