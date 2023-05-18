When TV shows present an exceptional concept that promises intrigue, mystery, or a unique blend of genres, it generates excitement among viewers. However, not all shows live up to the immense potential of their concepts.

Reddit users in this thread discussed TV shows they believed had amazing concepts but failed to deliver it. Whether it was due to inconsistent storylines, execution, or premature cancelations, these Reddit users feel that while these shows had promising potential, they ended up having a downfall.

10 'Terra Nova' (2011)

Image via Fox Network

Airing in 2011 and only lasting one season, Terra Nova revolved around a group of people traveling back in time to a pre-historic era to establish a new civilization and save humanity from a bleak future. While this concept was promising, the show was canceled after only one season.

Reddit user ed_lv said that while they loved the concept, Terra Nova was made into a generic show. Another Reddit user added that they were so excited by the idea but couldn't make it through the first episode, saying that it was very bland.

9 'Under the Dome' (2013-2015)

Based on the novel by Stephen King, Under the Dome was a show that viewers could watch if they wanted a binge-worthy mystery. The show centered around a small town being sealed off from the rest of the world by an invisible dome. Being a promising concept, the show lasted three seasons.

However, Reddit user remag117 said that while Under the Dome had so much potential, it turned into a dumpster fire, with another user olily adding that the show could have been so good. Krinks1 pointed out that Under the Dome had really interesting ideas, but it was ruined by mediocre writing.

8 'Revolution' (2012-2014)

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Revolution took place in a post-apocalyptic world, where all forms of electricity ceased to exist, plunging the world into a chaotic and technology-free environment. This was a concept that initially generated excitement but, unfortunately, did not deliver.

Reddit user hutch2522 said that while Revolution started so strong, once it started introducing supernatural concepts, it failed, and the rest of the story wasn't there to sustain it. Another user, mg_ridgeview, said that while they loved the idea of Revolution, it dropped the ball by its second season.

7 'Manifest' (2018-)

Image via Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Premiering in 2018, Manifest revolved around a group of passengers who mysteriously disappeared during a flight and reappeared five years later, unaware that time had passed. Despite its intriguing concept, Manifest did have to survive and thrive after its initial cancellation.

A deleted Reddit user said that the show had potential with its mystery and interesting stories. However, to them, it was a dull show. Another user, Jtrain10, said that while Manifest had an interesting premise and decent first season, it fell off the rails and became pretty generic afterward.

6 'FlashForward' (2009-2010)

Image via ABC

A science fiction series, FlashFoward revolves around a worldwide event where everyone on Earth experiences a blackout simultaneously and has a glimpse of their future six months ahead. Although this concept had immense potential, it only lasted one season.

Reddit user lucybluth said that while the show started off great, it dragged, and nothing ever happened. Other Reddit users, such as KithKathPaddyWath agreed and said that while it had a strong start, the way they delivered it went wrong.

5 'Sleepy Hollow' (2013-2017)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Airing from 2013 to 2017, Sleepy Hollow's concept reimagined the classic tale of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horsemen in a modern setting. This concept was intriguing for viewers as it's a unique twist on a classic tale. However, the show got canceled after four seasons.

A Reddit user said that while Sleepy Hollow had a fun premise, a great pilot episode, it fell off afterward. Another user Lagena15 added that they were excited about the show and tuned it, and found that it was not good.

4 'The Event' (2010 - 2011)

The Event focused on a mysterious event that occurred and was kept hidden by a secretive group. Its main concept revolved around a hidden event and conspiracy, which was intriguing for viewers. Despite its potential, the show was canceled after one season.

Reddit user sagen11 said that the mystery and initial concept of the show were good and named The Event as one of the shows that failed to deliver their good concept. Another user said that while the show had a great start, it fizzled out because there was no way to resolve it in an interesting manner.

3 'Dollhouse' (2009-2010)

Airing from 2009 to 2010, Dollhouse revolved around a secret underground organization called the Dollhouse. The Dollhouse employed individuals who could have their personalities wiped and imprinted with different personalities and skills to fulfill missions and fantasies for their clients. After two seasons, the show was canceled after underwhelming ratings.

Reddit users say that they loved Dollhouse and only felt like it didn't deliver because the show didn't have enough time to explore the concept further. Spindriftsecret said more seasons could've helped explore the concept better, and Gordatwork said Gordatwork said that the show started becoming interesting in the second season.

2 'Pretty Little Liars' (2010-2017)

Most of Pretty Little Liars revolved around the four main characters receiving mysterious messages from an anonymous source named "A." However, many longtime fans of the show felt that the Pretty Little Liars series finale didn't work because of its unresolved storylines and plot holes.

Reddit user jenniferlorene3 said that the delivery of "A" was terrible and ruined the whole series for them. Another user added that the show should've ended after the first "A" reveal in season two. They said that the switching identities of "A" and the introduction of random new characters led to them giving up the show entirely.

1 'Once Upon a Time' (2011-2018)

Image Via ABC

Throughout the show's seven seasons, Once Upon a Time had its fair share of captivating bad guys, all rooted in folklore. The show's concept brought together various fairytale characters, placed them in a modern-day setting, and intertwined their stories.

However, a Reddit user said that while the first season did a great job with the show's concept and introduction of the characters, it became directionless. Many Reddit users who discussed Once Upon a Time agreed that while they enjoyed the show initially, the storylines failed to make any sense.

