Netflix's new series will tell of the rise and fall of one of New York's most prolific restauranteurs.

Netflix is serving up a delicious looking entrée with a trailer for their upcoming documentary series, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. Set to premiere on March 16, the limited series was directed and executive produced by Chris Smith, who brought us the bingeable Tiger King and Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, so we already know this new one is bound to be a winner.

The trailer sets the scene, opening on a dramatic and downright threatening recorded conversation between a man and a woman. Speaking in an extremely agitated tone, the man instructs the woman to obey his wishes at all costs. We then cut to famous New York City vegan restaurant Pure Food and Wine. Hearing from several ex-employees of the restaurant, viewers are told that not only was this hot spot far ahead of its time, offering an upscale vegan dining experience, but it was also the most well known vegan eatery in the world. Serving the freshest animal-free ingredients for both locals and celebrities alike, the restaurant was a favorite, with clients including Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson.

Next, we are introduced to the woman behind it all, Sarma Melngailis. An all-star name in the vegan food community, Melngailis hits her stride and stands at the top of the game with her culinary baby, Pure Food and Wine. Although at first, the staff has nothing but nice things to say about working with the culinary queen, the cracks soon begin to show.

You never know who you’re meeting online, and Melngailis proved that to be even more true after connecting with a mysterious man named Anthony and quickly tying the knot. Things go sideways quickly when Sarma’s new beau tells her that if she listens to him, he will make her and her dog immortal. Through a series of intimidation tactics, Sarma is seemingly blackmailed into funneling cash from the restaurant into her new husband’s pockets.

Running an operation like this can only go on for so long and, as the teaser tells us, soon the two are wanted by the authorities. The plot thickens even more when the duo is nabbed in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee following a pizza order from Dominos, which looks to shatter their vegan personas. From here, we are given the idea that the heist wasn’t planned by the husband at all, but was in fact perpetrated by the vegan queen herself, Sarma. As the trailer comes to a close, viewers are treated with the knowledge that they will hear from Sarma as she sits down for a chat with production.

Through dramatic interviews with those working in the restaurant, officials involved in the case, and even the restaurateur herself, audiences will watch as the crazy story unravels. Questions will be asked and hopefully answered including, “what is the meat suit?”, which sounds equal parts disturbing and intriguing.

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. hits Netflix on March 16. Check out the new trailer below:

And here’s the show's the official synopsis:

From Chris Smith, the executive producer of Tiger King and director of Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, comes BAD VEGAN: FAME. FRAUD. FUGITIVES., a wild four-part documentary series that explores how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the glittering New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to being known as the “Vegan Fugitive.” Shortly after meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011, Melngailis begins draining her restaurant’s funds and funneling the money to Fox after he cons her into believing he could make her dreams — from expanding her food empire to making her beloved pitbull immortal — a reality…but only if she continues to obey his every request without question. A few years later the couple, now married and on the lam after stealing nearly $2 million from the restaurant and its staff, are found holed up in a Tennessee motel by law enforcement. Their undoing? A charge made under Fox’s real name, Anthony Strangis, for a Domino’s pizza. BAD VEGAN: FAME. FRAUD. FUGITIVES. takes viewers on a journey more bizarre than fiction

