A badass person can be hard to deal with, a person who's viewed by many as tough, uncompromising, and strong-willed. Some may even be risk-takers with an ill-tempered attitude. From a different standpoint, badass people are dandy vanguards in thinking outside the box, exemplifying independence like a medal of honor everyone's envious of.

RELATED: Popular Anime Series For Beginners To Watch

Anime boast many female characters that are no short of badassery, both dissident warriors fighting for justice as well as ordinary citizens with larger-than-life dreams.

Revy — 'Black Lagoon'

Nicknamed "Two Hands," Revy is a twin-gun wielding, foul-mouth yakking Chinese-American mercenary. Black Lagoon follows a team of pirate mercenaries (The Lagoon Company) as they get involved in goods smuggling and violent organized crimes around Southeast Asia. With exceptional survival and combat skills, Revy's one of the deadliest women from the action-adventure anime series loaded with kickass female personalities.

Despite her lack of education due to her poor and tragic upbringing, her insatiable bloodlust and impressive gunfighting skills solidify her position as the vanguard of the Lagoon Company, making her the protector of the modernized pirates in a shadowy business often dominated by men.

Bishamon — 'Noragami'

In this great blend of comedy and the supernatural, Bishamon stands out amongst other deities for not only her transparent beauty. The Goddess of War and Battles own remarkable fighting abilities with her trusted Shinki or regalia, spirits that Gods utilize for various tasks, making her one of the highlights of the show.

As the Goddess of War and Battles and being one of the Gods of Fortune, Bishamon enjoys immense popularity amongst humans and her regalia. Her kind and generous nature make her willingly accept any wandering or troubled spirits into her family, whether they are useful or not.

Mikasa Ackerman — 'Attack On Titan'

Speaking of highlights of a show, Mikasa Ackerman, the deuteragonist of one of the most popular series of the last decade, manages to steal the spotlight from the main character, Eren Yeager, many times.

RELATED: Unanswered Questions Audiences Have After AoT's Season Finale

Hailing from the prestigious Ackerman clan that fosters brilliant soldiers, her ancestry determines her natural talent in warfare but also entices unwanted attention that leads to her parents' devastating demise. Raised by Eren and his family, Mikasa develops a protective attitude over Eren and is resolute in harnessing her combat skills to protect the ones she cares about the most.

Kagura — 'Gintama'

With an insatiable appetite for food and strange obsessions with mature female features, Kagura is the main female protagonist and makes up the iconic trio known as Yorozuya in Gintama. Some may be drawn toward Kagura's adorable outer appearance, but most would say it is her monstrous strength that stupefies fans in the first place. This is due to her Yato heritage which grants her incredible strength.

RELATED: Ranking Coolest Anime Power Systems

Gifting audiences countless hysterical moments in the series, Kagura's destructive powers and instinctive fighting capabilities come in handy during the numerous battles demonstrated. A quick tip: don't approach her when she's in full Yato mode.

Major Motoko Kusanagi — 'Ghost in the Shell'

The Ghost In The Shell franchise has expanded into diverse films and TV series which see the protagonist, Major Motoko Kusanagi, being reincarnated into different cybernetic bodies. Aside from a highly controversial live-action adaptation, international audiences are perhaps more familiar with its revolutionary 1995 film by Mamoru Oshii.

While the neo-noir cyberpunk film focuses more on philosophical themes and possesses a serious tone, the anime TV series follows closely its original manga materials, foregrounding the Major's sense of humor and her working dynamics with the all-male Public Security Section 9 team.

Haruko Haruhara — 'FLCL'

FLCL (pronounced as Fooly Cooly in English) is a cult classic anime series about a boy, Naota, and his troubles dealing with the sudden baggage of adulthood. He first met Haruko when the latter runs him over with her Vespa and beats him with her bass on his head. Sounds extreme, but Haruko's just getting started on her rebellious antics.

Haruko is an extraterrestrial investigator for the Galactic Space Police Brotherhood and is hired by Naota's father as a housemaid. As the series sheds more light on Naota's struggles with growing up, Haruko's energetic and spontaneous personality which allows her to switch between different dispositions can be seen as parallel to the unpredictability of life itself.

Teresa — 'Claymore'

In a world overpowered by shape-shifting demons called Yoma, Claymore centers on the adventures of Clare, a Claymore, which is the hybrid between humans and Yoma. Albeit Clare has her fair share of renegade moments in the series, it is Teresa who leaves audiences with a strong impression in spite of her relatively short screen-time.

Both in the manga and the series, Teresa poses as a mentor to Clare, guiding Clare to achieve her full potential as a Claymore. However, that's not how she got her nickname, "Teresa Of The Faint Smile". Her nickname originated from the faint smiles that grace her face when she effortlessly annihilates her opponents.

Maki Zenin — 'Jujutsu Kaisen'

Growing up as a family outcast, Maki Zenin is born without any sorcery powers in the Zenin Family, one of the Big Three Sorcerer Families in Jujutsu Kaisen. She is audacious enough to decide on getting expelled from her family and is determined to be one of the best sorcerers without innate powers.

RELATED: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Gets A Confirmed 2023 Release

Serving as an outstanding role model to first-year students, Maki is extremely strong-willed and goes out of her way to help others, always attempting to surpass the standards set by her sorcery family with her superb combat skills. She even catches a bullet flying toward her at full speed with her bare hands.

NANA — 'Nana Osaki'

There's an old saying that goes: "what you wear defines who you are." As a fan of Vivienne Westwood and the Sex Pistols, Nana Osaki's tough gothic punk exterior not only insinuates her non-conformist personality but also makes her stand out as the lead vocalist of the rock band the Black Stones.

After meeting the bubbly and romantic Nana Komatsu on the train, the josei music anime gradually reveals how despite Osaki's icy surface, she turns out to be a kind-hearted person who would always have a soft spot for her friends and lover.

Seras Victoria — 'Hellsing Ultimate'

Known by Hellsing fans dearly as "Police Girl", Seras Victoria was dying from a fatal gunshot wound until she was turned into a full-fledged vampire by Alucard, the most feared and powerful vampire in the unique vampire series. The latter takes on the role of a mentor to Seras, teaching her to hunt like a proper vampire and aiding her in reaching her full potential as a vampire hunter.

Her horrific past does not damper her moral integrity and determination to live. Seras embraces both her humane qualities and monstrous capabilities, providing assistance to Alucard on numerous occasions whilst retaining a level of maturity that exceeds others of her age.

KEEP READING:Anime Spin-offs That Amaze and Disappoint Fans

'American Metal': John Travolta-Led Movie Acquired By Saban Films

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Jia Yee Bridgette Lee (15 Articles Published) A recent Monash University graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Media Communication and a Specialisation in Film Studies. She's fresh freelance writer with a passion for international cinema. Her favorite directors are, but definitely not limited to, Martin Scorsese, Wong Kar-Wai, Krzysztof Kieślowski and Juzo Itami. When she's not busy writing or daydreaming, Jia Yee Bridgette enjoys spending her free time watching whatever films she could rummage up, listening to songs mostly released in the pre-2010s era and the ocassional indulgence in the act of beer-drinking. Follow her on Letterboxd for personal reflections and rants: https://boxd.it/1PrwF. More From Jia Yee Bridgette Lee

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe