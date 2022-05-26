‘Spice World’ may not be available for streaming, but you can still get your fix

Those who grew up in the '90s bore witness to the rise of girl power in the media. This era saw a rise in women-centric content as female actors were brought off of the sidelines and into the spotlight to star as brave, intelligent, and capable lead characters

While there is a certain nostalgic longing for content from the days of yore, it goes without saying that the turn of the century sorely lacked representation. While there’s still a long way to go in showcasing a more diverse array of stories, movies from recent decades continue to strengthen the strong women through-line, providing ample content for all you independent ladies out there.

Matilda (1996)

A classic for the '90s babies, Matilda (available on Hulu) follows the story of young and incredibly gifted Matilda (Mara Wilson). Born into a neglectful family and under the thumb of an authoritarian principal, Matilda learns early on that the adults in her life expect her to be quiet and submissive. But Matilda won’t let that get her down - in addition to being wise beyond her years, Matilda discovers that she possesses telekinetic powers, and her boldness only grows from there.

So many women-identifying people struggle with being told to stay in their lane. Although she’s only 7, Matilda doesn’t let anyone hold her back, providing a small but mighty example of the power you hold when you are fully yourself.

Encanto (2021)

Part of the new wave of Disney content featuring empowered female leads, Encanto tells the tale of the Colombia-based Madrigal family and their enchanted home. Every Madrigal child is blessed with a magical power - except for Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz). When Mirabel realizes that the family magic is fading, it’s up to her to save it, powers or not.

Encanto touches on the all-too-familiar demands placed on girls and women the world over. Each of the characters embodies a different struggle - including the pressure to be strong, perfect, and helpful - culminating in a beautiful release as Mirabel helps to heal generational trauma by showing her family that they can exist beyond the burden of their abilities.

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Another throwback for the millennials, the original Charlie’s Angels film (streaming on Hulu) is 2000s female empowerment at its peak. Employed by mysterious benefactor Charlie, Angels Natalie (Cameron Diaz), Dylan (Drew Barrymore), and Alex (Lucy Liu) travel the globe as private investigators. A rescue mission gone awry, Charlie’s Angels is chock-full of ass-kicking moments.

This movie is the epitome of early-aughts girl power - because what’s cooler than watching a bunch of women engaged in hand-to-hand combat? With all the wire-fu, espionage, and stunts your heart could desire, the original Charlie’s Angels movie is a campy, fun time for all.

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines (2021)

The Mitchells vs The Machines (available on Netflix) follows the relatably dysfunctional Mitchell family on a road trip-turned-apocalypse adventure. What starts as a regular cross-country drive to drop their oldest daughter Katie (Abbi Jacobson) off at film school quickly takes a turn when a super-intelligent AI declares war against humans.

In true girl power fashion, badass Katie risks it all to save the world, reuniting her fractured family to fight the would-be robot overlords. With a host of flawed and lovable characters, this animated sci-fi comedy takes viewers on a journey of what can happen when a young woman knows how to stand in her power.

Bridesmaids (2011)

Bridesmaids (available to rent on Apple TV) is a friendship-focused film, and arguably one of the best comedies of the 2010’s. When Annie (Kristen Wiig) finds out her bestie Lillian (Maya Rudolph) is engaged, she is delighted to step in as maid of honor - that is, until she meets fellow bridesmaid and pretentious socialite Helen (Rose Byrne). Clearly threatened by Helen and Lillian’s burgeoning friendship, Annie begins to go off the rails, and hilarity ensues.

With a nearly all-women cast, Bridesmaids underscores the complexity and beauty of female friendships, bringing the big laughs in a way that proved gut-busting comedy wasn’t just for the boys.

Ghostbusters: Answer The Call (2016)

Ghostbusters: Answer The Call (available to rent on Apple TV) is a women-centric supernatural comedy reboot of the classic '80s franchise. Starting off on an unnecessarily controversial foot, this movie garnered notorious attention from sexist trolls who just couldn’t handle the gender reversal. This 2016 film follows NYC-based paranormal researchers Abby (Melissa McCarthy), Erin (Kristen Wiig), Jillian (Kate McKinnon), and MTC worker Patty (Leslie Jones) in their ghost hunting efforts.

The foursome step into the role of Ghostbusters when, in true sci-fi fashion, they come up against a mad scientist who seeks to incite a ghoulish apocalypse. Ladies banishing ghosts - need there be anything more to deem this girl-power-worthy?

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual assault

Promising Young Woman (streaming on HBO Max) is a multi-award-winning dark comedy thriller directed by highly-sought filmmaker Emerald Fennell. Starring Carey Mulligan as the titular young woman Cassie, this gripping movie follows Cassie as she exacts revenge on behalf of her best friend who committed suicide after realizing her rapist would go unpunished.

Cassie is a vigilante, targeting predators and abuse-deniers in schemes that force them to confront the abhorrent nature of their actions. Though dark, this vengeance reclaims power by giving abusers a taste of their own medicine, painting a retribution fantasy for the disenfranchised.

