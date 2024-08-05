There is no shortage of memorable movie quotes. Some can elicit joy, some can express sadness, and some can even be inspiring. But what about the ones where, when delivered in the right moments with the right tone, can make a character appear to be a complete badass? Many of these quotes can help create some truly cool and unforgettable cinematic moments, often elevating the film as a whole.

Objectively speaking, there’s no set criteria for a line to be considered badass; it could be said loudly or quietly, in a moment of pure action or one of peace, coming from an action-adventure vehicle or a gangster drama. However, it does have to instill some kind of reaction to make the viewer go, “Wow, that was cool!” These are the most badass quotes in cinema, timeless lines that have entered the pop culture lexicon and turned their movies into bonafide classics.

15 "Say 'hello' to my little friend!"

Tony Montana (Al Pacino) - 'Scarface' (1983)

There’s no question about it: Scarface is one of the most popular and influential gangster films of all time. A loose remake of the 1932 film of the same name, it tells the story of the rise and fall of Tony Montana (Al Pacino), a Cuban immigrant who becomes the most powerful drug lord in Miami. Not only is the film best remembered for Brian De Palma’s direction and Pacino’s great performance, but also the violent ending where he delivers his famous line “Say hello to my little friend!”

When Montana realizes that his mansion is being descended upon by men with weapons, he takes his own machine gun—a.k.a. his “little friend”—and prepares for a one-man rampage. From there, it’s pure blood and carnage, remaining invincible until his own death. The line “Say hello to my little friend” has become one of the more parodied lines in pop culture, emulated as something of a battle cry. It works not just for its memorability, but also for the fact that Montana delivered, even until the very end.

14 "Dead or alive, you’re coming with me."

RoboCop (Peter Weller) - 'RoboCop' (1987)

RoboCop is often regarded to be one of the best sci-fi films of the ‘80s. Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the film takes place in a near-futuristic Detroit where police officer Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) is killed and resurrected as a cyborg to continue enforcing the law. While the concept of RoboCop is quite badass, Murphy is left with little to no humanity thanks to the criminals who killed him and the evil Omni Consumer Products who used him for profit.

The film is both a strong action vehicle while also serving as a critique of greed, capitalism and violence. In one memorable scene, RoboCop comes across one of the criminals committing a robbery, but not before delivering a truly badass line: “Dead or alive, you’re coming with me.” In the scene, Murphy faces one of the criminals who are responsible for his murder, slowly bringing some of his humanity back. Although a line like that should not be said by any real police officer, human or robot, in the context of the world established in RoboCop, it still works.

13 "I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse."

Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) - 'The Godfather' (1972)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Arguably the greatest film of all time, The Godfather remains an influential piece of pop culture. The saga of the Corleone crime family, led by Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), is masterfully told and changed the way gangster movies were made. While people love to quote the dialogue, the most famous line, “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse,” essentially captures the true nature of how the Corleone family lives and operates.

The quote is repeated three times throughout The Godfather: once by Don Corleone himself when assuring a deal will be made for his godson, once by Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) when he describes to his girlfriend Kay (Diane Keaton) how his family works, and once when Michael himself is the boss. Making an offer that cannot be refused basically means that, no matter who’s in charge, the Corleone family will always get what they want. That alone is what makes it so badass.

12 "Come with me if you want to live."

T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) - 'Terminator 2: Judgment' (1991)

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

The first Terminator film introduced the villainous T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a cyborg sent from the future to the year 1984 to murder Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), preventing the eventual birth of her resistance-leading son, John. But a human named Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) is also sent back to protect her, with the first thing he says to her being “Come with me if you want to live.” That same line is used again in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but by Schwarzenegger’s T-800.

Usually, when sequels recycle lines of dialogue from the original, they are met with groans and eye-rolls. But with a change from a character once seen as a villain, it can actually be just as effective, if not more. Making the T-800 a hero instead of a villain was a major but welcomed change in Terminator 2 and the way he delivers this particular line to Sarah Connor is also a defining moment in the film. It reminds Sarah of when she was first saved, and she realizes she has no choice but to trust the T-800. It makes for an altogether badass moment that exceeds the original.

11 "Time to nut up or shut up."

Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) - 'Zombieland' (2009)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

How about a badass quote that’s also funny? Zombieland is a gem of a horror comedy with its hilarious cast of characters and brutally funny zombie kills. The plot is simple enough, centered around a group of zombie apocalypse survivors trying to make their way to a theme park on the West Coast. The easily frightened Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) has a set of rules for surviving but eventually learns to adapt after spending some time with Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), a true badass.

Tallahassee has something of an unofficial motto: “Time to nut up or shut up.” While easy enough to understand, it’s backed up by the fact that Tallahassee always delivers; he’s cool, intimidating, and a master of zombie-killing. It does help Columbus in the end when facing his fears and saving Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) from zombies. In a way, this line is not only badass but also a teachable moment.

10 "No man can kill me." "I am no man."

Witch King and Eowyn (Lawrence Makaore and Miranda Otto) - 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Image via Warner Bros

There’s been a lot of debate about the roles gender plays in the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, but there’s also no denying the impact that the Lord of the Rings series has had in fiction over the years. When the film trilogy adaptation was released from 2001-2003, it became an instant phenomenon and a groundbreaking achievement in cinema. With the many iconic and badass moments from all three films, one that stands out has to be from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, involving the character Éowyn (Miranda Otto).

To briefly sum up the dense storytelling, Éowyn is a shieldmaiden who would rather be a warrior and fight alongside men. During the Battle of the Pelennor Fields, she, along with the help of the hobbit Merry (Dominic Monaghan), slays the villainous Witch-King (Lawrence Makaore), fulfilling a prophecy that it wouldn’t be a “man” to kill him. And if you think it’s a cheesy moment, Éowyn fulfills her character arc and proves that a woman can get the job done in Middle-earth.