The fantasy genre is stronger than ever, with House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power dominating the news cycle for most of 2022. More people are getting into the complex lore and world-building that makes fantasy so great, and rallying behind the characters they relate to the most. In a genre with a history of catering to the male gaze and objectifying women as sex symbols or damsels in distress, powerful feminine characters are an integral part of fantasy, subverting tropes and inspiring a wider range of fans. Now more than ever, it's important to recognize women in fantasy who are created with strength and autonomy in worlds that are often ruled by the patriarchy. So, let's take a look at some of the most iconic women in fantasy TV!

Galadriel

Image via Amazon Prime

If you're a fan of high fantasy, you already know Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the Elven princess and warrior featured in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. While you may know her character from the books or the films, she is the protagonist of the new series, which explores her life before the events of Lord of the Rings as she raises armies to avenge her brother and destroy Sauron (Charlie Vickers). Not only is she the embodiment of Elven grace, but she is also one of the most skilled warriors of her time, training soldiers and battling Orcs on a daily basis!

RELATED: 'The Rings of Power' Gives a New Dimension to Galadriel

Yennefer of Vengerberg

Image via Netflix

Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) is perhaps one of the most powerful characters in The Witcher universe, burning whole armies to ash and holding her own with terrifying monsters and demons. At the beginning of the series, she has been oppressed by her family and neighbors until she finds a sense of purpose in studying to become a mage. While at first, she struggles to hone her abilities, she quickly becomes one of the most formidable sorcerers in the realm. Although she controls the forces of chaos, she still struggles with breaking free of others' control, as she laments "having her choice taken away" from her when she sacrifices her ability to have children in exchange for beauty under the guidance of her teachers. In the second season, she loses her magic as she battles temptation from dark forces and has to once again navigate the world without sorcery. Her character is an example of strength and perseverance in a world that does her no favors.

Katara

Image via Nickelodeon

When Katara (Mae Whitman) discovers Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), she is a young girl just starting to use her abilities as a Waterbender when she embarks on a harrowing journey to save the world. She is a smart, levelheaded character that keeps everyone around her on the right path, and by the end of the series she has mastered her abilities. Even with so much power, it is her morality and humanity that sets her apart, even choosing to spare the man that murdered her parents.

Bonnie Bennett

Image via The CW

Most fans of The Vampire Diaries would agree that Bonnie (Kat Graham) deserved more at every turn. Like the rest of the characters, she is just an average high school student when supernatural threats come knocking. As the latest in a line of incredibly powerful witches, Bonnie is always left with the task of maintaining balance. Unlike many of her friends, she is charged with always doing what's best for the greater good, often at her own expense. With the power to do anything she wants, she still chooses every time to sacrifice her own happiness to protect the people she loves. Justice for Bonnie Bennet!

RELATED: 'First Kill' Is a New and Improved Successor to 'The Vampire Diaries'

Xena

Image via Renaissance Pictures

Xena: Warrior Princess is one of the OG examples of strong women in fantasy TV. As one of the first female protagonists in fantasy TV, Xena (Lucy Lawless) uses her skills as a warrior to help those in need and atone for her dark past. Her character arc throughout the series shows how her growth as she learns to fight for the greater good, eventually sacrificing her life for her cause.

Sabrina Spellman

Image via Netflix

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a dark twist on the original series that follows a young Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) as she fights for autonomy in her patriarchal religion. Instead of pledging herself to the Devil in exchange for her powers, she carves her own path, battling for the greater good and eventually overthrowing her church and starting a new matriarchal coven under the goddess Hecate. Talk about breaking the magical glass ceiling!

Sookie Stackhouse

Image via HBO

When Sookie's (Anna Paquin) life is turned upside down by the revelation that vampires exist, she quickly becomes embroiled in the supernatural underbelly of her quiet, southern town. In daily deadly situations, she is never afraid to put her life on the line or give sass to a bloodthirsty vampire. Through countless, losses she stays true to who she is and protects those around her at any cost.

Piper Halliwell

Image via The WB

In a series full of strong women, Piper Halliwell (Holly Marie Combs) deserves credit for putting up with not only demons but siblings. Always the middle child, she is constantly in charge of mediating conflict between her sisters all the while brewing potions to save the world. Not only does she literally keep the minions of hell at bay, she also makes time to get married, raise children and run her own business. The perfect example of doing it all!

Daenerys Targaryen

Image via HBO

The ultimate badass monarch, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clark) begins as an exiled princess, sold to a warlord by her abusive brother. Instead of submitting to the misogynistic world around her, she finds her power by bringing dragons back into the world, raising armies, and conquering nations. Liberating slave states and killing evil men everywhere she goes, (almost) everyone is eager to bend the knee to her. While she may have fallen victim to character assassination by the writers and met a disappointing end, there is no denying that she is one of the most influential fantasy characters of all time.

Buffy Summers

Image via Mutant Enemy Productions

Perhaps the most legendary woman in the genre, Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is a force to be reckoned with. Although in Buffy the Vampire Slayer she is a once-in-a-generation warrior destined to protect humanity from the forces of darkness, she is also hilarious, witty, and a great friend. Inverting the classic trope of a helpless blonde victim, she's the thing monsters have nightmares about. She showed us how to slay vampires and deal with the horrors of teenage life, but above all, Buffy taught us that you can still be a fashion icon while saving the world.