Get your weapons ready - the hunters have arrived. In the aftermath of Seoul’s ruins into an apocalyptic wasteland, the upcoming Netflix movie Badland Hunters unfolds a tale of survival and retribution. In a desolate world where the remnants of society grapple with chaos, a resilient huntsman, Nam-san (Don Lee), becomes the unlikely hero as he embarks on a relentless quest. When he receives news of the abduction of someone close to him by a mad doctor conducting inhumane experiments, Nam San takes it upon himself to confront the evil forces at play.

It’s no secret that Korean films and TV productions have been dominating streaming platforms, and one genre where the industry particularly excels is in creating compelling apocalypse movies and TV shows. Over the years, South Korea has firmly established itself as a powerhouse, showcasing not only exceptional talent but also a creative vision that rivals Western counterparts. From the gripping Train to Busan to the intense Sweet Home, Badland Hunters continues this trend, promising viewers the same heart-pounding sensations that will keep their eyes glued to the screen.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Badland Hunters.

When Is the ‘Badland Hunters’ Coming Out?

Badland Hunters makes its global premiere on January 26, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Badland Hunters’

Step into the badlands, a barren dystopia where survivors can either be the hunter or the hunted. Released on January 12, 2024, the trailer for Badland Hunters offers a sneak peek into the harsh reality of existence amidst the rundown remnant of what was once Seoul. Daily life in this unforgiving terrain is marked by violence, with people often getting in constant brawls, with scared residents watching from the sidelines, too terrified to do anything.

Amidst the fearful population of the badlands stands Nam-san (Lee), a tough resident who has nothing to be afraid of. When distressing news reaches Nam-san that a teenager close to him has been abducted by a deranged doctor conducting unethical human experiments, Don Lee decides to take matters into his own hands. Jam-packed with brutal action sequences and moral dilemmas, Badland Hunters promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘Badland Hunters’?

In Badland Hunters, Lee takes on the role of Nam-san, a formidable hunter navigating the wilderness of a world plunged into chaos. Tasked with a dangerous mission, he sets out to rescue a teenager from the clutches of a deranged doctor. A household name in the Korean entertainment industry, Lee brings his seasoned talent to this apocalyptic thriller. Not a stranger to such intense genres, Lee previously made waves with his breakout performance in Train to Busan, solidifying his status as one of South Korea’s most accomplished actors. In 2019, he expanded his repertoire by making his Hollywood debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals, where he portrayed Gilgamesh. As Nam-san, Lee guarantees to deliver the same action-packed performance, if not even more, that will sweep audiences off their feet.

Taking on the role of the deranged doctor Yang Gi-su in Badland Hunters is Lee Hee-jun. With a rich history in the Korean film and TV industry, Hee-jun has established himself as a seasoned performer. His portfolio includes projects such as Mouse, Chimera, and Steal Heart. The actor is poised to star in the upcoming South Korean crime drama film Bogota: City of the Lost, where he will share the screen with Song Joong-ki.

Last but not least, Lee Jun-young stars as Choi Ji-wan, Nam-san’s trusted ally. Fellow Hallyu fans might recognize Jun-young as a member of the popular boyband U-KISS. On top of his singing career, Jun-young has also pivoted his career into the acting realm, making his debut in the 2017 television series Avengers Social Club. Most recently, he starred in the Netflix original rom-com Love and Leashes.

What Is ‘Badland Hunters’ About?

Badland Hunters unfolds in a dystopian iteration of Seoul, South Korea, ravaged by a catastrophic earthquake, rendering it an apocalyptic wasteland reminiscent of fallen societies akin to Mad Max. This post-apocalyptic realm, devoid of peace, forces its inhabitants to consider each day of survival a previous luxury.

Amidst this desolate terrain stands Nam-san(Lee), an unwavering wasteland hunter whose actions speak louder than words. The trailer hints at his silent determination - his fists do most of the talking. Upon learning of a deranged doctor conducting reckless experiments on humans, Nam-san, accompanied by his trusted companion Choi Ji-wan (Jun-young), ventures beyond their perimeters to infiltrate the doctor’s laboratory.

Beneath the sterile facade of the doctor’s lab lurks a dark secret - zombies, potentially the failed subjects of the mad experiments, pose a huge threat to Nam-san and Ji-wan. But nothing’s stopping these hunters - not even flesh-eating inhuman creatures. Badland Hunters starkly showcases the raw brutality of nature, offering a vivid portrayal of a society where morality is thrown out of the window, and the only thing that matters most is survival - at any cost.

The official logline for the film from Netflix reads:

Years after Seoul turns into an apocalyptic wasteland, a tough huntsman takes matters into his own hands when a teenager he’s close to is abducted by a mad doctor who conducts experiments on humans.

Who Is Making ‘Badland Hunters’?

Taking the directorial helm for Badland Hunters is Heo Myeong-haeng. Renowned for his extensive expertise in the realm of action films, Myeong-haeng boasts a noteworthy portfolio, having delivered action choreography that wowed audiences. Prior to this, Meyong-haeng was involved in projects such as The Good, the Bad, the Weird, Mongol: The Rise of Genghis Khan, and the acclaimed Oldboy.

Collaborating with Meyong-haeng are screenwriters Kim Bo-tong and Kwak Jae-min, while producer Byun Seung-min contributes to the team. Badland Hunters marks a collaborative effort between Climax Studios, Big Punch Entertainment, and Nova Film, with Netflix taking on the role of distributor for this thrilling production.