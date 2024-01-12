The Big Picture Ma Dong-seok stars in Badland Hunters, a Korean-language action movie on Netflix, showcasing his imposing screen presence.

Ma Dong-seok and his famous arms star in Badland Hunters, the new Korean-language action movie from Netflix. The streamer unveiled the film’s trailer on Friday, mere days after debuting a hyper-violent teaser in which a crocodile is punched in the nose. The new trailer features plenty of looks at the film’s action, not to mention its star’s imposing screen presence. He broke out with the crossover hit Train to Busan in 2016, before headlining his own franchise — The Roundup — and making his big Hollywood debut as Don Lee with the ill-fated Marvel movie, Eternals.

In Badland Hunters — which looks like a cross between Mad Max and Cormac McCarthy’s “The Road” — he plays Nam-san, described as a “relentless wasteland hunter” who survived with a handful of others after a devastating earthquake struck Seoul. Badland Hunters reportedly serves as a sequel to last year’s blockbuster film Concrete Utopia, which was selected as Korea’s official entry for the Oscars. In the film, Nam-san leads a mission to track down and rescue a teenager who is abducted by a crazed doctor.

Along the way, Nam-san finds himself in a series of sticky situations, fending off not only other survivors, but also hordes of zombies. Fans of the original Train to Busan would be delighted to know that Badland Hunters finds Lee once again punching his way through the undead. But this time, he’s also bringing the firepower. The trailer reveals brief glimpses at the film’s many shootouts, and sprawling post-apocalyptic landscape. The villainous doctor is suitably over-the-top, and some of the violence is gleefully gory. At one point in the trailer, Nam-san smacks a zombie's head clean off its shoulders with the butt of his gun.

Netflix's Hot-Streak with Korean-language Genre Programming Continues

Directed by former stunt coordinator Heo Myeong-haeng, best known for his work on Kim Jee-woon’s The Good the Bad the Weird, Badland Hunters also stars Lee Hee-jun as the doctor, Lee Jun-young as Nam-san’s trusted partner, and Roh Jeong-eui as a young woman who follows Nam-san on his adventure. Badland Hunters is the latest in a string of big-budget Korean genre titles on Netflix. The streamer experienced record-breaking success a couple of years ago with Squid Games, which was followed by the zombie series All of Us Are Dead, and more recently, the period monster show Gyeongseong Creature. Badland Hunters will be released on Netflix on January 26. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.