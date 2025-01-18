Terrence Malick is one of the most enigmatic filmmakers of his generation, as he has become renowned for taking massive gaps in between his projects. Although Malick was assumed to have been retired after making just two films in the 1970s, he delivered a modern World War II classic with The Thin Red Line in 1999, and later crafted a lyrical version of America’s early history with the romantic drama The New World. Malick’s films are known for their striking visual, surrealist sensibilities, and formless narratives. However, Malick’s debut film was the true crime thriller Badlands, which had a production process nearly as unpredictable as the real events that it was based on.

What Is 'Badlands' About?

Badlands is loosely inspired by the killing spree of Charles Starkweather and his girlfriend, Caril Ann Fugate, who were brought to justice in 1958 after murdering eleven people in Nebraska and Wyoming. The film recreates the characters as the charismatic Korean War veteran Kit Carruthers (Martin Sheen) and his teenage love interest Holly Sargis (Sissy Spacek), who go on the run after their romance is threatened by the socially conservative community in Fort Dupree. Although Holly’s father (Warren Oates) disapproves of her relationship, Kit shoots him to death, forcing them to flee from the authorities. Like many of the films within the “New Hollywood” movement, Badlands examined themes of anti-authoritarianism, and how it related to the disenfranchisement of youth culture. Holly’s father’s intolerance may have been what set these two off on their violent odyssey, but they had spent years being weighed down by the mundanity of small-town life, where upward mobility was basically impossible. To the surprise of both characters, their crimes become the subject of a media frenzy, which seemingly transforms them into minor celebrities who are heralded as folk heroes by similarly distraught young people.

It is very hard to discuss Badlands without mentioning Bonnie & Clyde, another true crime thriller based on young lovers that shook Hollywood to its core with its shocking violence, sexual content, and nuanced examination of the American dream. However, Badlands contains many of the existentialist qualities that would become essential to Malick’s filmography, as the film is more intent on questioning the nature of its two protagonists than shocking the violence with moments of graphic material. There are many religious overtones to the film, as Kit and Holly seek to find a “paradise” where they will be free from the judgments that society has impressed upon them. Like many of Malick’s films, Badlands presents its characters in an unflinchingly honest way; the relationship between Kit (who is 25) and Holly (who is 14) is obviously inappropriate, but Malick lets the viewers decide for themselves why they are drawn to each other. It’s hard to characterize a film that is so nihilistic as “beautiful,” but many of the gorgeous shots that Malick assembles are visually poetic.

'Badlands' Had a Tumultuous Production