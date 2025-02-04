After over three decades of starring in films, directors still have notes for Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. Well, when the director is his son, that is. The global icon has thrown his star power behind his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, set to land on Netflix this year. The global icon took center stage to promote the project in a brand-new teaser.

In the video, Khan attempts to deliver a dramatic introduction to the show, but he is interrupted by a director sitting in the shadows. This figure goes from asking him to deliver his lines with "more emotion" only to then tell him it's too much. He then moves on to advising SRK to try countless other variations, including faster, slower, one with his signature arms-open step, and another with him dancing around before SRK eventually loses it, asking the director: "Shut up! One more, one more, one more, does your father run the world?" It is then a smug-looking Aryan emerges from the shadows, proudly answering, "yes."

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Marks Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut

His flattery is lost on SRK who is already wound up and tells everyone to "sit and watch quietly" whilst he does the take in his style, adding they can learn from him instead. This, of course, results in the most perfect take delivered with SRK's glittering charisma and effortlessness. "The film has been far from over for years, but the show begins now. The biggest, the baddest, bravest, wackiest, funniest, cheekiest, maddest, filmiest show on earth," he says with a coolness that cannot be missed. The take is met with applause from the crew, but it is then Aryan reveals that the cameras weren't rolling, which awakens the rage of his father as he dashes off set.

The witty teaser comes on the back of the show's announcement which revealed the production as a "one-of-a-kind Bollywood series" that will let audiences play "witness [to] Bollywood like never before." From the details that have been unveiled thus far, it's evident the series will position itself as an "unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood,” per Variety.

Naturally, when capturing one of the biggest film industries on the planet cannot be done authentically without featuring superstars from the industry, which this showcase promises to do, and one of the biggest actors in the world is not a bad place to start. If the teaser is anything to go by, then the show is guaranteed to pack a humorous punch.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood does not yet have a release date, but you can watch the teaser above. Stay tuned at Collider for updates.