The Netflix film took home 7 awards, while The Banshees of Inisherin also won big.

'All Quiet on the Western Front' Wins Big at BAFTAs, Including Best Picture

It was a golden evening of success for All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin at the BAFTAs which took place in London on Sunday. All Quiet took home seven awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Edward Berger, while Banshees won two of the four acting awards, original screenplay and Best British Film. Heading into the evening's proceedings, All Quiet, the Netflix-backed film, led the pack with 14 nominations.

As a result, the German-language World War I drama found itself tied with Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon for the most nominations for a non-English language movie in BAFTA history. Martin McDonagh's Irish tragi-comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson had an equally impressive run in the build up to the event, performing spectacularly in the acting categories with wins for Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

Austin Butler took home the award for Leading Actor for his barnstorming turn as the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann's bombastically entertaining biopic, Elvis, while Cate Blanchett was awarded Leading Actress for her role as an egomaniacal conductor and composer in Todd Field's Tár.

There was also a big moment for BAFTA EE Rising Star winner Emma Mackey, who is about to have a major breakthrough in her career with the upcoming Barbie from Greta Gerwig. Mackey is best known for her role in Netflix's Sex Education, and had previously been nominated for a TV BAFTA for her work in the series. She also appeared in two films last year, Emily as the legendary poet Emily Brontë and Death on the Nile for Kenneth Branagh.

Following on from the DGA Awards earlier in the weekend, the BAFTAs are seen as an important precursor for what will happen on Oscar night, although the British Academy did veer quite significantly this year from their American counterparts by including The Woman King’s Viola Davis and Till’s Danielle Deadwyler nominations in Lead Actress, as well as all but ignoring Oscar big hitters Avatar: The Way of Water and The Fablemans.

The full list of winners from the BAFTAs can be found below:

BEST PICTURE

All Quiet on the Western Front

LEADING ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett; Tàr

LEADING ACTOR

Austin Butler; Elvis

EE RISING STAR

Emma Mackey

MAKE UP & HAIR

Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas; Elvis

DIRECTOR

EDWARD BERGER; All Quiet on the Western Front

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino; Babylon

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin; The Banshees of Inisherin

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella; The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Tom Berkeley, Ross White; An Irish Goodbye

COSTUME DESIGN

Catherine Martin; Elvis

SOUND

Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler; All Quiet on the Western Front

ORIGINAL SCORE

Volker Bertelmann; All Quiet on the Western Front

DOCUMENTARY

Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae; Navalny

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon; Avatar: The Way of Water

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Martin McDonagh; The Banshees of Inisherin

ANIMATED FILM

Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley; Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director); Aftersun

CINEMATOGRAPHY

James Friend; All Quiet on the Western Front

EDITING

Paul Rogers; Everything Everywhere All At Once

CASTING

Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian; Elvis

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Edward Berger, Malte Grunert; All Quiet on the Western Front

SUPPORTING ACTOR

BARRY KEOGHAN; The Banshees of Inisherin

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

KERRY CONDON; The Banshees of Inisherin

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell; All Quiet on the Western Front