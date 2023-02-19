It was a golden evening of success for All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin at the BAFTAs which took place in London on Sunday. All Quiet took home seven awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Edward Berger, while Banshees won two of the four acting awards, original screenplay and Best British Film. Heading into the evening's proceedings, All Quiet, the Netflix-backed film, led the pack with 14 nominations.
As a result, the German-language World War I drama found itself tied with Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon for the most nominations for a non-English language movie in BAFTA history. Martin McDonagh's Irish tragi-comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson had an equally impressive run in the build up to the event, performing spectacularly in the acting categories with wins for Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.
Austin Butler took home the award for Leading Actor for his barnstorming turn as the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann's bombastically entertaining biopic, Elvis, while Cate Blanchett was awarded Leading Actress for her role as an egomaniacal conductor and composer in Todd Field's Tár.
There was also a big moment for BAFTA EE Rising Star winner Emma Mackey, who is about to have a major breakthrough in her career with the upcoming Barbie from Greta Gerwig. Mackey is best known for her role in Netflix's Sex Education, and had previously been nominated for a TV BAFTA for her work in the series. She also appeared in two films last year, Emily as the legendary poet Emily Brontë and Death on the Nile for Kenneth Branagh.
Following on from the DGA Awards earlier in the weekend, the BAFTAs are seen as an important precursor for what will happen on Oscar night, although the British Academy did veer quite significantly this year from their American counterparts by including The Woman King’s Viola Davis and Till’s Danielle Deadwyler nominations in Lead Actress, as well as all but ignoring Oscar big hitters Avatar: The Way of Water and The Fablemans.
The full list of winners from the BAFTAs can be found below:
BEST PICTURE
All Quiet on the Western Front
LEADING ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett; Tàr
LEADING ACTOR
Austin Butler; Elvis
EE RISING STAR
Emma Mackey
MAKE UP & HAIR
Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas; Elvis
DIRECTOR
EDWARD BERGER; All Quiet on the Western Front
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino; Babylon
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin; The Banshees of Inisherin
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella; The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Tom Berkeley, Ross White; An Irish Goodbye
COSTUME DESIGN
Catherine Martin; Elvis
SOUND
Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler; All Quiet on the Western Front
ORIGINAL SCORE
Volker Bertelmann; All Quiet on the Western Front
DOCUMENTARY
Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae; Navalny
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon; Avatar: The Way of Water
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Martin McDonagh; The Banshees of Inisherin
ANIMATED FILM
Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley; Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director); Aftersun
CINEMATOGRAPHY
James Friend; All Quiet on the Western Front
EDITING
Paul Rogers; Everything Everywhere All At Once
CASTING
Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian; Elvis
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Edward Berger, Malte Grunert; All Quiet on the Western Front
SUPPORTING ACTOR
BARRY KEOGHAN; The Banshees of Inisherin
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
KERRY CONDON; The Banshees of Inisherin
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell; All Quiet on the Western Front