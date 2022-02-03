A warm welcome to Will Smith, but no love for Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has revealed the nominees that will compete for the 2022 BAFTA Awards. Once again, the selected entries reflect the change in policy applied by the institute in 2021 – an effort to make the award more inclusive after immense backlash for the all-white nominations in main categories in 2020. This led to some great surprises, such as Will Smith getting his first ever nomination for his role in King Richard, and an increase in women nominated across several categories, including Directing.

The absolute standout from this year’s nominations is Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune, which scored eleven nominations, including Best Film, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, and Special Visual Effects. The Timotheé Chalamet and Zendaya led blockbuster grossed almost $400 million worldwide, and it’s available to stream on HBO Max, with a sequel already confirmed for October 2023.

The runner-up for most nominations is Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, which has also been featured in several best-films-of-the-year lists. The Jane Campion-directed western is featured in eight BAFTA categories, including Best Film, Director, Leading Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, cinematography, and two nominations in the Supporting Actor category, for Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

A silent contender that hasn’t made as much noise as Dune and The Power of the Dog, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, scored six nods at the BAFTAs: Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, Supporting Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Supporting Actor for Ciarán Hinds, and Editing. Tied up with five nominations each were massive fan-favorites: Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond in No Time to Die, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, and Steven Spielberg’s musical remake of West Side Story.

Lady Gaga’s performance in House of Gucci put her head to head with another singer-turned-actress: first-timer Alana Haim is also competing in the Leading Actress category, along with Tessa Thompson (Passing), Emilia Jones (CODA), Renata Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World), and Joanna Scanlan (After Love).

Will Smith makes his BAFTA nomination debut fighting for the prize with Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Mahershala Ali (Swan Song), Stephen Graham (Boiling Point), and Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava).

Other BAFTA nods that have been featured and will probably be remembered in other awards are Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car (which also made the Best Director and Adapted Screenplay lists), Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers, Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World, Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God, and Céline Sciamma’s Petite Mamam – all nominated in the Best Film Not in the English Language Category.

Notably absent from nominations were Denzel Washington in the Best Actor category for his powerful performance in The Tragedy of Macbeth, which ended up scoring a single nod for its Cinematography. Being the Ricardos, the Lucille Ball biopic, is featured in two categories only: Original Screenplay and Score. Finally, with a total of zero nominations: Spencer, the Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart may become one of this year’s biggest snubs.

The BAFTA winners will be announced on March 13. Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

After Love – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

Boiling Point – James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and Produced by Bart Ruspoli]

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

Passing – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

The Hand of God – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

Parallel Mothers – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

Petite Maman – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

Cow – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

The Rescue – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk

Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Animated Film

Encanto – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer

Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

Luca – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

The Mitchells Vs the Machines – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Director

After Love – Aleem Khan

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Happening – Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Titane – Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam Mckay

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

CODA – Siân Heder

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Dune – Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Original Score

Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Boiling Point – Carolyn Mcleod

Dune – Francine Maisler

The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story – Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

Dune – Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

No Time to Die – Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

Belfast – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune – Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen

No Time to Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design

Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume Design

Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

Make Up & Hair

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night in Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time to Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects

Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

No Time to Die – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

Do Not Feed the Pigeons – Jordi Morera

Night of the Living Dread – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British Short Film

The Black Cop – Cherish Oteka

Femme – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

The Palace – Jo Prichard

Stuffed – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

