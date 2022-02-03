The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has revealed the nominees that will compete for the 2022 BAFTA Awards. Once again, the selected entries reflect the change in policy applied by the institute in 2021 – an effort to make the award more inclusive after immense backlash for the all-white nominations in main categories in 2020. This led to some great surprises, such as Will Smith getting his first ever nomination for his role in King Richard, and an increase in women nominated across several categories, including Directing.
The absolute standout from this year’s nominations is Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune, which scored eleven nominations, including Best Film, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, and Special Visual Effects. The Timotheé Chalamet and Zendaya led blockbuster grossed almost $400 million worldwide, and it’s available to stream on HBO Max, with a sequel already confirmed for October 2023.
The runner-up for most nominations is Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, which has also been featured in several best-films-of-the-year lists. The Jane Campion-directed western is featured in eight BAFTA categories, including Best Film, Director, Leading Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, cinematography, and two nominations in the Supporting Actor category, for Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.
A silent contender that hasn’t made as much noise as Dune and The Power of the Dog, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, scored six nods at the BAFTAs: Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, Supporting Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Supporting Actor for Ciarán Hinds, and Editing. Tied up with five nominations each were massive fan-favorites: Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond in No Time to Die, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, and Steven Spielberg’s musical remake of West Side Story.
Lady Gaga’s performance in House of Gucci put her head to head with another singer-turned-actress: first-timer Alana Haim is also competing in the Leading Actress category, along with Tessa Thompson (Passing), Emilia Jones (CODA), Renata Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World), and Joanna Scanlan (After Love).
Will Smith makes his BAFTA nomination debut fighting for the prize with Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Mahershala Ali (Swan Song), Stephen Graham (Boiling Point), and Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava).
Other BAFTA nods that have been featured and will probably be remembered in other awards are Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car (which also made the Best Director and Adapted Screenplay lists), Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers, Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World, Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God, and Céline Sciamma’s Petite Mamam – all nominated in the Best Film Not in the English Language Category.
Notably absent from nominations were Denzel Washington in the Best Actor category for his powerful performance in The Tragedy of Macbeth, which ended up scoring a single nod for its Cinematography. Being the Ricardos, the Lucille Ball biopic, is featured in two categories only: Original Screenplay and Score. Finally, with a total of zero nominations: Spencer, the Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart may become one of this year’s biggest snubs.
The BAFTA winners will be announced on March 13. Check out the full list of nominees below:
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
After Love – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
Boiling Point – James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and Produced by Bart Ruspoli]
The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]
Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)
Passing – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)
Film Not in the English Language
Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
The Hand of God – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
Parallel Mothers – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Petite Maman – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan
Cow – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
The Rescue – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk
Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel
Animated Film
Encanto – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer
Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
Luca – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
The Mitchells Vs the Machines – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
Director
After Love – Aleem Khan
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Happening – Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Titane – Julia Ducournau
Original Screenplay
Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up – Adam Mckay
King Richard – Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted Screenplay
CODA – Siân Heder
Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Dune – Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan – After Love
Tessa Thompson – Passing
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
Will Smith – King Richard
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Original Score
Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
Dune – Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Casting
Boiling Point – Carolyn Mcleod
Dune – Francine Maisler
The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
West Side Story – Cindy Tolan
Cinematography
Dune – Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
No Time to Die – Linus Sandgren
The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
Editing
Belfast – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune – Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen
No Time to Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L. Pearson
Production Design
Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Costume Design
Cruella – Jenny Beavan
Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
Make Up & Hair
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Sound
Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
Last Night in Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time to Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special Visual Effects
Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
No Time to Die – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
British Short Animation
Affairs of the Art – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
Do Not Feed the Pigeons – Jordi Morera
Night of the Living Dread – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
British Short Film
The Black Cop – Cherish Oteka
Femme – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
The Palace – Jo Prichard
Stuffed – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)
Ariana Debose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
