The complete list of winners in film categories at the 2021 BAFTA Awards.

This year's EE British Academy Film Awards are officially behind us, with the ceremony actually held over the whole weekend as technical and screen awards were handed out to celebrate the best in film. With the 2021 Oscars officially two weeks away as of today, the awards sometimes referred to as the "British Oscars" recognized some of the names that are definitely up for potential Academy Award wins.

2021's BAFTA nominations were particularly notable in that they came in the first year since the British Academy of Film and Television Arts underwent a 7-month review and an overhaul of voting rules. Following an embarrassing lack of diversity in 2020's pool of nominated actors, this year's nominees were a refreshing turn of reflected change, and once again, one movie seems to be leading the rest of the pack this year, as it has almost every other awards ceremony, on its way to Oscar contention. Nomadland received a total of four BAFTAs, including Best Film, Best Director for Chloe Zhao (who yesterday won Best Director at the DGA Awards), Leading Actress for Frances McDormand and Cinematography for Joshua James Richards. Films Promising Young Woman, The Father, Sound of Metal, Soul and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom each took home two BAFTAs apiece.

Below you'll find the complete list of winners from the 2021 BAFTA Awards. Keep scrolling to find out who won across both nights.

BEST FILM

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]

Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Miserables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

DOCUMENTARY

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

ANIMATED FILM

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

DIRECTOR

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks, Sarah Gavron

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Another Round, Tobias Lindholm and Thomas Vinterberg

Mank, Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Dig, Moira Buffini

The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani and M.B. Traven

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

LEADING ACTRESS

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfred Woodard, Clemency

LEADING ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

ORIGINAL SCORE

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

CASTING

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

EDITING

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Dig

The Father

Mank

News of the World

Rebecca

COSTUME DESIGN

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

MAKE UP & HAIR

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

SOUND

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat

The Song of a Lost Boy

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Bukky Bakray

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dirisu

Conrad Khan

