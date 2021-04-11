This year's EE British Academy Film Awards are officially behind us, with the ceremony actually held over the whole weekend as technical and screen awards were handed out to celebrate the best in film. With the 2021 Oscars officially two weeks away as of today, the awards sometimes referred to as the "British Oscars" recognized some of the names that are definitely up for potential Academy Award wins.
2021's BAFTA nominations were particularly notable in that they came in the first year since the British Academy of Film and Television Arts underwent a 7-month review and an overhaul of voting rules. Following an embarrassing lack of diversity in 2020's pool of nominated actors, this year's nominees were a refreshing turn of reflected change, and once again, one movie seems to be leading the rest of the pack this year, as it has almost every other awards ceremony, on its way to Oscar contention. Nomadland received a total of four BAFTAs, including Best Film, Best Director for Chloe Zhao (who yesterday won Best Director at the DGA Awards), Leading Actress for Frances McDormand and Cinematography for Joshua James Richards. Films Promising Young Woman, The Father, Sound of Metal, Soul and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom each took home two BAFTAs apiece.
Below you'll find the complete list of winners from the 2021 BAFTA Awards. Keep scrolling to find out who won across both nights.
BEST FILM
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]
Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)
Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Miserables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
DOCUMENTARY
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
ANIMATED FILM
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
DIRECTOR
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks, Sarah Gavron
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Another Round, Tobias Lindholm and Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Dig, Moira Buffini
The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani and M.B. Traven
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
LEADING ACTRESS
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfred Woodard, Clemency
LEADING ACTOR
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
ORIGINAL SCORE
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul
CASTING
Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
EDITING
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Dig
The Father
Mank
News of the World
Rebecca
COSTUME DESIGN
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
MAKE UP & HAIR
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
SOUND
Greyhound
News of the World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound of Metal
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat
The Song of a Lost Boy
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present
EE RISING STAR AWARD
Bukky Bakray
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Sope Dirisu
Conrad Khan
