‘Joker’ Leads Controversial Crop of BAFTA Nominees

The BAFTA nominations were announced today, and depending on how closely you’ve been paying attention to the BAFTAs the last few years, they were either shocking or extremely on brand. Regardless, the lack of diversity—in this of all years—is striking.

But first, let’s look at what was nominated. Joker, of all things, earned the most nominations with 11 in total, including Best Film, Best Director for Todd Phillips, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Phillips and Scott Silver. This bodes well for the film’s Oscar chances across the board, and I definitely see Picture, Actor, Score, and Cinematography nominations in its future—and likely others. Close behind was The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with 10 nominations each, including all the usual places you’d expect to see those movies nominated, while Sam Mendes’ World War I thriller 1917 continues to ride its wave of buzz with nine nominations in total, including Best Film and Director.

Margot Robbie was a double nominee in the Supporting Actress category for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell, while Florence Pugh finally got some love in the Supporting Actress category for her stunning work in Little Women. And Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker earned nods for Original Score, Sound, and Special Visual Effects.

Overall, however, this crop of contenders is overwhelmingly white and male, and folks are taking notice. But this is nothing new for the BAFTAs. This is the same organization that has never nominated Denzel Washington for anything. Still, it’s not like there weren’t notable performances by people of color this year. Lupita Nyong’o has been tearing up the critics awards circuit with Best Actress awards for Us, and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name), Alfre Woodard (Clemency), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Awkwafina (The Farewell), Zhao Shuzen (The Farewell) and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) are all seriously in the Oscar race.

This isn’t to demean those who did earn nominations, and champions of the indie Wild Rose are no doubt thrilled that Jessie Buckley scored a Best Actress nod. But people are taking notice of a trend with the BAFTA nominations year after year, and the reputation this organization is earning is not a good one.

Check out the full list of 2020 BAFTA nominations below, and here’s hoping the Oscars do better when those nominations are announced on Monday.

BEST FILM

1917 Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

1917 Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

BAIT Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)*

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

THE FAREWELL Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

DOCUMENTARY

AMERICAN FACTORY Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim

ANIMATED FILM

FROZEN 2 Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen

DIRECTOR

1917 Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN Martin Scorsese

JOKER Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE Bong Joon-ho

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

BOOKSMART Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho,

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

THE IRISHMAN Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT Taika Waititi

JOKER Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES Anthony McCarten

LEADING ACTRESS

JESSIE BUCKLEY Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER Judy

LEADING ACTOR

LEONARDO DICAPRIO Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE The Two Popes

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

LAURA DERN Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTOR

TOM HANKS A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS The Two Popes

AL PACINO The Irishman

JOE PESCI The Irishman

BRAD PITT Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

ORIGINAL SCORE

1917 Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT Michael Giacchino

JOKER Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER John Williams

CASTING

JOKER Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES Nina Gold

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917 Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE Jarin Blaschke

EDITING

THE IRISHMAN Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT Tom Eagles

JOKER Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Fred Raskin

PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917 Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

COSTUME DESIGN

THE IRISHMAN Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Arianne Phillips

MAKE UP & HAIR

1917 Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

SOUND

1917 Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

1917 Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC. Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

BRITISH SHORT FILM

AZAAR Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD