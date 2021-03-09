Just one year after the BAFTAS were rightfully taken to task for nominating an all-white lineup of performers in its four acting categories (including Margot Robbie twice!), the nominations for the 2021 BAFTA Awards are a complete 180. A 7-month review and overhaul of voting rules followed last year’s embarrassing slate of nominees, and the result is true, actual change that we see reflected in the 2021 nominees.
Chloe Zhao’s Oscar frontrunner Nomadland tied Sarah Gravron’s coming-of-age drama Rocks for the most nominations overall with seven each, with Promising Young Woman, Mank, and The Father following behind with six each. In a first in BAFTA history four women have been nominated for Best Director, including Oscar favorite Zhao but also Gravron, Babyteeth’s Shannon Murphy, and Quo Vadis, Aida?’s Jasmila Žbanić.
Other pleasantly surprising nominees include Minari’s Alan Kim for Supporting Actor, Judas and the Black Messiah’s Dominique Fishback for Supporting Actress, and Mads Mikkelsen for Best Actor for his turn in Another Round. There’s also a strong showing for the Jodie Foster-fronted The Mauritanian following Foster’s surprise Golden Globe win, and on the opposite end of the spectrum David Fincher’s Mank failed to crack Best Film, Best Director, or Best Actor but did earn a Best Original Screenplay nomination.
The BAFTAs are usually a fairly accurate bellwether for the Oscar nominations given that it’s a large voting body of working industry professionals, but the significant changes to how the BAFTAs operate likely means this year’s crop of nominees will be fairly different from the Oscars, which has not gone through any massive changes in how it selects its nominees since Parasite swept last year’s awards. And that’s okay! Honestly, the more diverse the various awards shows, the better. Spread that love around.
Check out the full 2021 BAFTAs nominees list below. The EE British Academy Film Awards will be held on April 10th and April 11th.
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
Frances Mcdormand, Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas And The Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami…
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal
Rising Star
Bukky Bakray
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Sope Dirisu
Outstanding British Film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [Also Produced By Angus Lamont]
Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [Also Written By Oliver Hermanus And Produced By Eric Abraham]
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)
Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [Also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]
Film Not In The English Language
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Animated Film
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Director
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks, Sarah Gavron
Original Screenplay
Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Adapted Screenplay
The Dig, Moira Buffini
The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Original Score
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News Of The World, James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman, Anthony Willis
Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Casting
Calm With Horses, Shaheen Baig
Judas And The Black Messiah, Alexa L. Fogel
Minari ,Julia Kim
Promising Young Woman, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
Rocks, Lucy Pardee
Cinematography
Judas And The Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian, Alwin H. Küchler
News Of The World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
Editing
The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
Sound Of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
Production Design
The Dig, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News Of The World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Costume Design
Ammonite, Michael O'connor
The Dig, Alice Babidge
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mank, Trish Summerville
Make Up & Hair
The Dig, Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio, Mark Coulier
Sound
Greyhound, Tbc
News Of The World, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Sound Of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
Special Visual Effects
Greyhound, Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One And Only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
British Short Animation
The Fire Next Time, Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe
The Owl And The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
The Song Of A Lost Boy, Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein
