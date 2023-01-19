Netflix's German-language war epic, All Quiet on the Western Front has won the battle for the most BAFTA nominations in 2023, leading the way with 14 Nominations. The huge nominations haul for the Netflix film ties the record for the most BAFTA nominations for a non-English-language film with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. All Quiet on the Western Front leads The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, which each received 10 nominations. The British Academy for Film and Television announced the 2023 nominations Thursday.
All Quiet on the Western Front's nominations haul includes, best non-English-language feature category, best film, best director for Berger, best-adapted screenplay and best-supporting actor for Albrecht Schuch, but Felix Kammerer missed out on getting a nomination for best actor in a leading role, despite previously being longlisted. Joining All Quiet on the Western Front in the best film category are Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Elvis (which received nine nominations in total) and Tár (which received five nominations in total). Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh (Lead Actress) and Ke Huy Quan (Supporting Actor) each received nominations to bolster their stunning awards season thus far which has seen the pair pick up wins across the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Huy Quan is among the first-time nominees in the performance categories, of which there are 14 picking up their first BAFTA nomination alongside Huy Quan, these include Ana De Armas (Blonde), Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), and Paul Mescal (Aftersun).
The trend of new nominees continues in the best director category, with four of the six nominees being first-timers. These are Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), Todd Field (Tár), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front). The other two nominees in this category are Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Park Chan-Wook (Decision to Leave). Mega Hollywood blockbusters have also been afforded their chance to shine at this year's BAFTAs, as both The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick picked up four nominations apiece and Avatar: The Way of Water notched up two nominations. However, it is Netflix's stunning war drama All Quiet on the Western Front which will be stealing everyone's attention come the time the BAFTAs are presented on Sunday, February 19, with its 14 nominations contributing to the streamer's 21 nominations total, the most of any studio. Will Netflix and All Quiet on the Western Front make good on their record-equalling BAFTA nominations next month?
Here's the full list of nominees for the 2023 BAFTAs:
Best film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Outstanding British film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director)
Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)
Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)
Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (director)
Best film not in the English language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Best documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Best animated film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best director
Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field – Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Best original screenplay
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best adapted screenplay
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
Best actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Best supporting actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best supporting actor
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Best original score
All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best casting
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Best cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Best editing
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Best production design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best costume design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Best makeup & hair
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
The Whale
Best sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best special visual effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Best British short animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting
Best British short film
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim