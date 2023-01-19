The Netflix war drama equals the record for the most BAFTA nominations for a foreign-language film set by 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.'

BAFTAs 2023: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' Leads With 14 Nominations

Netflix's German-language war epic, All Quiet on the Western Front has won the battle for the most BAFTA nominations in 2023, leading the way with 14 Nominations. The huge nominations haul for the Netflix film ties the record for the most BAFTA nominations for a non-English-language film with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. All Quiet on the Western Front leads The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, which each received 10 nominations. The British Academy for Film and Television announced the 2023 nominations Thursday.

All Quiet on the Western Front's nominations haul includes, best non-English-language feature category, best film, best director for Berger, best-adapted screenplay and best-supporting actor for Albrecht Schuch, but Felix Kammerer missed out on getting a nomination for best actor in a leading role, despite previously being longlisted. Joining All Quiet on the Western Front in the best film category are Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Elvis (which received nine nominations in total) and Tár (which received five nominations in total). Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh (Lead Actress) and Ke Huy Quan (Supporting Actor) each received nominations to bolster their stunning awards season thus far which has seen the pair pick up wins across the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Huy Quan is among the first-time nominees in the performance categories, of which there are 14 picking up their first BAFTA nomination alongside Huy Quan, these include Ana De Armas (Blonde), Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), and Paul Mescal (Aftersun).

The trend of new nominees continues in the best director category, with four of the six nominees being first-timers. These are Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), Todd Field (Tár), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front). The other two nominees in this category are Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Park Chan-Wook (Decision to Leave). Mega Hollywood blockbusters have also been afforded their chance to shine at this year's BAFTAs, as both The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick picked up four nominations apiece and Avatar: The Way of Water notched up two nominations. However, it is Netflix's stunning war drama All Quiet on the Western Front which will be stealing everyone's attention come the time the BAFTAs are presented on Sunday, February 19, with its 14 nominations contributing to the streamer's 21 nominations total, the most of any studio. Will Netflix and All Quiet on the Western Front make good on their record-equalling BAFTA nominations next month?

Here's the full list of nominees for the 2023 BAFTAs:

Best film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Outstanding British film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director)

Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)

Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)

Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (director)

Best film not in the English language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Best documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Best animated film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best director

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Best original screenplay

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best adapted screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

Best actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Best original score

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Best cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Best editing

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best costume design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Best makeup & hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

The Whale

Best sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best special visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best British short animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting

Best British short film

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim