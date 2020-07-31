Big BAFTA TV Winners Include ‘Chernobyl,’ ‘The End of the F***ing World,’ and More

In preparation for our American, remotely-produced honoring of television, how about some British, remotely-produced honoring of television? The 2020 BAFTA TV Awards took place on July 31, honoring the best and brightest not just in UK-specific television (though there is plenty of that, with plenty of delightfully British-sounding names) but of international TV as well, with plenty of awards going to programs (sorry, “programmes”) you’ve heard of and love.
Chernobyl got lots of love, winning both best miniseries and best leading actor for Jared Harris. Fleabag won a comedy acting award, but not for Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Instead, the honor went to her co-star Sian Clifford. Leaving Neverland was honored for best documentary series and When They See Us was honored for best international series. Plus, Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World won best drama series, and Naomi Ackie won for her performance.
Check out the full list of BAFTA TV winners below. For more on the world of TV award shows, here are our thoughts on the 2020 Emmy nominations.
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
TASKMASTER
CURRENT AFFAIRS
UNDERCOVER: INSIDE CHINA’S DIGITAL GULAG (EXPOSURE)
DRAMA SERIES
THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
MO GILLIGAN The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
STRICTLY COME DANCING
FACTUAL SERIES
LEAVING NEVERLAND
FEATURES
THE MISADVENTURES OF ROMESH RANGANATHAN
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
SIAN CLIFFORD Fleabag
INTERNATIONAL
WHEN THEY SEE US
LEADING ACTOR
JARED HARRIS Chernobyl
LEADING ACTRESS
GLENDA JACKSON Elizabeth is Missing
LIVE EVENT
BLUE PLANET LIVE
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats
MINI-SERIES
CHERNOBYL
NEWS COVERAGE
HONG KONG PROTESTS Production Team – Sky News/Sky News
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
RACE ACROSS THE WORLD
SCRIPTED COMEDY
STATH LETS FLATS
SHORT FORM PROGRAMME
BRAIN IN GEAR
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
THE LAST SURVIVORS
SINGLE DRAMA
THE LEFT BEHIND
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
EMMERDALE
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
YORKSHIRE RIPPER FILES: A VERY BRITISH CRIME STORY
SPORT
2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP FINAL: ENGLAND V SOUTH AFRICA – ITV Sport/ITV
SUPPORTING ACTOR
WILL SHARPE Giri/Haji
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
NAOMI ACKIE The End of the F***ing World