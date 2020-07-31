Big BAFTA TV Winners Include ‘Chernobyl,’ ‘The End of the F***ing World,’ and More

Facebook Messenger

In preparation for our American, remotely-produced honoring of television, how about some British, remotely-produced honoring of television? The 2020 BAFTA TV Awards took place on July 31, honoring the best and brightest not just in UK-specific television (though there is plenty of that, with plenty of delightfully British-sounding names) but of international TV as well, with plenty of awards going to programs (sorry, “programmes”) you’ve heard of and love.

Chernobyl got lots of love, winning both best miniseries and best leading actor for Jared HarrisFleabag won a comedy acting award, but not for Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Instead, the honor went to her co-star Sian CliffordLeaving Neverland was honored for best documentary series and When They See Us was honored for best international series. Plus, Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World won best drama series, and Naomi Ackie won for her performance.

Check out the full list of BAFTA TV winners below. For more on the world of TV award shows, here are our thoughts on the 2020 Emmy nominations.

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

TASKMASTER

CURRENT AFFAIRS

UNDERCOVER: INSIDE CHINA’S DIGITAL GULAG (EXPOSURE)

DRAMA SERIES

THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

MO GILLIGAN The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

STRICTLY COME DANCING

FACTUAL SERIES

LEAVING NEVERLAND

FEATURES

THE MISADVENTURES OF ROMESH RANGANATHAN

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

SIAN CLIFFORD Fleabag

INTERNATIONAL

WHEN THEY SEE US

LEADING ACTOR

JARED HARRIS Chernobyl

LEADING ACTRESS

GLENDA JACKSON Elizabeth is Missing

LIVE EVENT

BLUE PLANET LIVE

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats

MINI-SERIES

CHERNOBYL

NEWS COVERAGE

HONG KONG PROTESTS Production Team – Sky News/Sky News

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

RACE ACROSS THE WORLD

SCRIPTED COMEDY

STATH LETS FLATS

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME

BRAIN IN GEAR

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

THE LAST SURVIVORS

SINGLE DRAMA

THE LEFT BEHIND

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

EMMERDALE

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

YORKSHIRE RIPPER FILES: A VERY BRITISH CRIME STORY

SPORT

2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP FINAL: ENGLAND V SOUTH AFRICA – ITV Sport/ITV

SUPPORTING ACTOR

WILL SHARPE Giri/Haji

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

NAOMI ACKIE The End of the F***ing World

