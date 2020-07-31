Big BAFTA TV Winners Include ‘Chernobyl,’ ‘The End of the F***ing World,’ and More

In preparation for our American, remotely-produced honoring of television, how about some British, remotely-produced honoring of television? The 2020 BAFTA TV Awards took place on July 31, honoring the best and brightest not just in UK-specific television (though there is plenty of that, with plenty of delightfully British-sounding names) but of international TV as well, with plenty of awards going to programs (sorry, “programmes”) you’ve heard of and love.

Chernobyl got lots of love, winning both best miniseries and best leading actor for Jared Harris. Fleabag won a comedy acting award, but not for Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Instead, the honor went to her co-star Sian Clifford. Leaving Neverland was honored for best documentary series and When They See Us was honored for best international series. Plus, Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World won best drama series, and Naomi Ackie won for her performance.

Check out the full list of BAFTA TV winners below. For more on the world of TV award shows, here are our thoughts on the 2020 Emmy nominations.