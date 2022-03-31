The winners will be announced on May 8.

The BAFTA TV Awards nominees are in, and... surprise! A miniseries that flew mostly under the radar during the awards season was brought front and center, with a surprising total of eleven nominations across several categories. It’s a Sin was a frequent contender across a roster of awards, but this is the first time it features so prominently in many main categories. Created by Emmy nominee Russell T. Davies, the series follows a group of LGBTQIA+ friends trying to get through the growing HIV/AIDS crisis in the United Kingdom during the 80s.

It’s a Sin is nominated in the Best Mini-Series category, while Olly Alexander and Lydia West earned a nomination each for Best Actor and Best Actress. Meanwhile, Callum Scott Howells, David Carlyle, and Omari Douglas compete in the same category: they are all nominated for best Supporting Actor. Davies himself got a writing nomination and the series also scored a “must-see moment” nomination, for the scene in which Colin (Howells) receives his AIDS diagnosis.

Mare of Easttown, one of the most critically acclaimed series of 2021, has also received nods in two categories: Best Actress for Kate Winslet and Best International Programme. In this category, the HBO series competes with some industry heavyweights such as Succession, Squid Game, Lupin, The Underground Railroad, and Call My Agent.

Image via IMDB

Sky Atlantic’s dark comedy Landscapers landed seven nominations, including a Best Mini-series nod (contending with It’s a Sin) and also a Best Actor nomination for David Thewlis. Jodie Comer was nominated for Best Actress, but not for Killing Eve. She is praised for her performance in Help, a TV movie that chronicles a health care assistant who starts working on a complicated case just as the COVID-19 pandemic hits. Help got six nominations, including Direction, Writing and Leading Actor, and Supporting Actress for Stephen Graham and Cathy Tyson.

Other notable surprises from the list are RuPaul’s Drag Race UK not only being nominated for best Reality TV series, but also in the must-see moment, due to drag queen Bimini Bon-Boulash’s performance in the series. Netflix fan-favorite Korean series Squid Game also scored a Must-See moment nomination for it’s “Red Light, Green Light” game that had everyone on the Internet going crazy.

You can check out the main categories’ nominees below, or check the full list on the BAFTA website.

Leading Actress

Denise Gough, Too Close - ITV

Emily Watson, Too Close - ITV

Jodie Comer, Help - Channel 4

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - Sky Atlantic

Lydia West, It's A Sin - Channel 4

Niamh Algar, Deceit - Channel 4

Leading Actor

David Thewlis, Landscapers - Sky Atlantic

Hugh Quarshie, Stephen - ITV

Olly Alexander, It's A Sin - Channel 4

Samuel Adewunmi, You Don't Know Me - BBC One

Sean Bean, Time - BBC One

Stephen Graham, Help - Channel 4

Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson, Help - Channel 4

Céline Buckens, Showtrial - BBC One

Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Love - BBC One

Jessica Plummer, The Girl Before - BBC One

Leah Harvey, Foundation - Apple TV+

Tahirah Sharif, The Tower - ITV

Supporting Actor

Callum Scott Howells, It's A Sin - Channel 4

David Carlyle, It's A Sin - Channel 4

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth - Netflix

Omari Douglas, It's A Sin - Channel 4

Stephen Graham, Time - BBC One

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

Joe Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix

Samson Kayo, Bloods - Sky One

Steve Coogan, This Time with Alan Partridge - BBC One

Tim Renkow, Jerk - BBC Three

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education - Netflix

Aisling Bea, This Way Up - Channel 4

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4

Natasia Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

Rose Matafeo, Starstruck - BBC Three

Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two

Drama Series

In My Skin - BBC Three

Manhunt: The Night Stalker - ITV

Unforgotten - ITV

Vigil - BBC One

Single Drama

Death of England: Face to Face - Sky Arts

Help - Channel 4

I Am Victoria - Channel 4

Together - BBC Two

Mini-Series

It's A Sin - Channel 4

Landscapers - Sky Atlantic

Stephen - ITV

Time - BBC One

International

Call My Agent! - Netflix

Lupin - Netflix

Mare of Easttown - Sky Atlantic

Squid Game - Netflix

Succession - Sky Atlantic

The Underground Railroad - Prime Video

Scripted Comedy

Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two

Motherland - Channel 4

Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4

Must-See Moment

An Audience With Adele, Adele's surprised by the teacher who changed her life - ITV

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street's lockdown parties - ITV

It's A Sin, Colin's devastating Aids diagnosis - Channel 4

RuPaul's Drag Race UK, UK Hun? - Bimini's verse - BBC Three

Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light game - Netflix

Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni's silent dance to Symphony - BBC One

Reality and Constructed Factual

Gogglebox - Channel 4

Married At First Sight UK - E4

RuPaul's Drag Race UK - BBC Three

The Dog House - Channel 4

Writer: Comedy

Nathan Bryon and Paul Doolan, Bloods - Sky One

Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4

Stephen Merchant and Emma Jane Unsworth, The Outlaws - BBC One

Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two

Writer: Drama

Jack Thorne, Help - Channel 4

Jesse Armstrong, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Kayleigh Llewellyn, In My Skin - BBC Three

Russell T Davies, It's A Sin - Channel 4

