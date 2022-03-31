The BAFTA TV Awards nominees are in, and... surprise! A miniseries that flew mostly under the radar during the awards season was brought front and center, with a surprising total of eleven nominations across several categories. It’s a Sin was a frequent contender across a roster of awards, but this is the first time it features so prominently in many main categories. Created by Emmy nominee Russell T. Davies, the series follows a group of LGBTQIA+ friends trying to get through the growing HIV/AIDS crisis in the United Kingdom during the 80s.
It’s a Sin is nominated in the Best Mini-Series category, while Olly Alexander and Lydia West earned a nomination each for Best Actor and Best Actress. Meanwhile, Callum Scott Howells, David Carlyle, and Omari Douglas compete in the same category: they are all nominated for best Supporting Actor. Davies himself got a writing nomination and the series also scored a “must-see moment” nomination, for the scene in which Colin (Howells) receives his AIDS diagnosis.
Mare of Easttown, one of the most critically acclaimed series of 2021, has also received nods in two categories: Best Actress for Kate Winslet and Best International Programme. In this category, the HBO series competes with some industry heavyweights such as Succession, Squid Game, Lupin, The Underground Railroad, and Call My Agent.
Sky Atlantic’s dark comedy Landscapers landed seven nominations, including a Best Mini-series nod (contending with It’s a Sin) and also a Best Actor nomination for David Thewlis. Jodie Comer was nominated for Best Actress, but not for Killing Eve. She is praised for her performance in Help, a TV movie that chronicles a health care assistant who starts working on a complicated case just as the COVID-19 pandemic hits. Help got six nominations, including Direction, Writing and Leading Actor, and Supporting Actress for Stephen Graham and Cathy Tyson.
Other notable surprises from the list are RuPaul’s Drag Race UK not only being nominated for best Reality TV series, but also in the must-see moment, due to drag queen Bimini Bon-Boulash’s performance in the series. Netflix fan-favorite Korean series Squid Game also scored a Must-See moment nomination for it’s “Red Light, Green Light” game that had everyone on the Internet going crazy.
You can check out the main categories’ nominees below, or check the full list on the BAFTA website.
Leading Actress
Denise Gough, Too Close - ITV
Emily Watson, Too Close - ITV
Jodie Comer, Help - Channel 4
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - Sky Atlantic
Lydia West, It's A Sin - Channel 4
Niamh Algar, Deceit - Channel 4
Leading Actor
David Thewlis, Landscapers - Sky Atlantic
Hugh Quarshie, Stephen - ITV
Olly Alexander, It's A Sin - Channel 4
Samuel Adewunmi, You Don't Know Me - BBC One
Sean Bean, Time - BBC One
Stephen Graham, Help - Channel 4
Supporting Actress
Cathy Tyson, Help - Channel 4
Céline Buckens, Showtrial - BBC One
Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Love - BBC One
Jessica Plummer, The Girl Before - BBC One
Leah Harvey, Foundation - Apple TV+
Tahirah Sharif, The Tower - ITV
Supporting Actor
Callum Scott Howells, It's A Sin - Channel 4
David Carlyle, It's A Sin - Channel 4
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Sky Atlantic
Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth - Netflix
Omari Douglas, It's A Sin - Channel 4
Stephen Graham, Time - BBC One
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4
Joe Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix
Samson Kayo, Bloods - Sky One
Steve Coogan, This Time with Alan Partridge - BBC One
Tim Renkow, Jerk - BBC Three
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education - Netflix
Aisling Bea, This Way Up - Channel 4
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4
Natasia Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4
Rose Matafeo, Starstruck - BBC Three
Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two
Drama Series
In My Skin - BBC Three
Manhunt: The Night Stalker - ITV
Unforgotten - ITV
Vigil - BBC One
Single Drama
Death of England: Face to Face - Sky Arts
Help - Channel 4
I Am Victoria - Channel 4
Together - BBC Two
Mini-Series
It's A Sin - Channel 4
Landscapers - Sky Atlantic
Stephen - ITV
Time - BBC One
International
Call My Agent! - Netflix
Lupin - Netflix
Mare of Easttown - Sky Atlantic
Squid Game - Netflix
Succession - Sky Atlantic
The Underground Railroad - Prime Video
Scripted Comedy
Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two
Motherland - Channel 4
Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4
We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4
Must-See Moment
An Audience With Adele, Adele's surprised by the teacher who changed her life - ITV
I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street's lockdown parties - ITV
It's A Sin, Colin's devastating Aids diagnosis - Channel 4
RuPaul's Drag Race UK, UK Hun? - Bimini's verse - BBC Three
Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light game - Netflix
Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni's silent dance to Symphony - BBC One
Reality and Constructed Factual
Gogglebox - Channel 4
Married At First Sight UK - E4
RuPaul's Drag Race UK - BBC Three
The Dog House - Channel 4
Writer: Comedy
Nathan Bryon and Paul Doolan, Bloods - Sky One
Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4
Stephen Merchant and Emma Jane Unsworth, The Outlaws - BBC One
Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two
Writer: Drama
Jack Thorne, Help - Channel 4
Jesse Armstrong, Succession - Sky Atlantic
Kayleigh Llewellyn, In My Skin - BBC Three
Russell T Davies, It's A Sin - Channel 4