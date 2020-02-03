‘1917’ Sweeps the BAFTAs; Will It Repeat at the Oscars?

The EE British Academy Film Awards—or BAFTAs—were held this past weekend, and it was nearly a clean sweep for Sam Mendes’ one-shot World War I drama 1917, which won all but two awards it was nominated for. That included Best Film, Best Director, and of course Best Cinematography, but the film’s success in other below-the-line categories like Best Production Design, Sound, and Special Visual Effects has many wondering if we just got a preview of what Oscars night might have in store on Sunday, February 9th.

Mendes’ technically stunning film was a late-comer to this year’s awards season, but that has actually worked in its favor as the Oscars are operating on an extremely shortened schedule this year. The window of time between nominations and the actual ceremony is shorter than usual, which means there’s less time for a new narrative to take hold.

1917 won the PGA and DGA awards, which are usually solid predictors of success in the Best Picture and Best Director categories at the Oscars, and its BAFTAs domination lends further credence to the theory that this is the one to beat on Sunday night. There is a possibility that something like Parasite or Jojo Rabbit could play the spoiler, and indeed those two films somewhat surprised this past weekend by taking screenplay wins from both the BAFTAs and the Writers Guild Awards over competitors like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman, respectively.

The Oscars voting body is decidedly more diverse than the BAFTAs, and a film like 1917—a triumphant WWI story from the British POV—is basically BAFTAs bait, so I think the love will be spread around a bit more during Sunday’s Oscars. Still, there’s every reason to believe 1917 is your frontrunner to take both Best Picture and Best Director at the Oscars, in addition to other technical awards.

Elsewhere at the BAFTAs, the acting categories continued to be downright boring as the same four people have won basically every award under the sun. Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt, and Laura Dern will repeat at the Oscars, otherwise one of the biggest upsets in history will have occurred. Joker took home Best Original Score, while Ford v Ferrari won Best Editing, and Klaus and For Sama won the Animated Feature and Documentary Feature awards, respectively.

Check out the full list of BAFTAs winners below:

FELLOWSHIP

KATHLEEN KENNEDY

OUTSTANDING BRITISH CONTRIBUTION TO CINEMA

ANDY SERKIS

BEST FILM

1917 Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE Bong Joon Ho, Kwak Sin Ae

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

1917 Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

BAIT Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)*

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

THE FAREWELL Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE Bong Joon Ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

DOCUMENTARY

AMERICAN FACTORY Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin

FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim

ANIMATED FILM

FROZEN 2 Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen

DIRECTOR

1917 Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN Martin Scorsese

JOKER Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE Bong Joon Ho

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

BOOKSMART Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE Han Jin Won, Bong Joon Ho

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

THE IRISHMAN Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT Taika Waititi

JOKER Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES Anthony McCarten

LEADING ACTRESS

JESSIE BUCKLEY Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER Judy

LEADING ACTOR

LEONARDO DICAPRIO Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE The Two Popes

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

LAURA DERN Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTOR

TOM HANKS A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS The Two Popes

AL PACINO The Irishman

JOE PESCI The Irishman

BRAD PITT Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

ORIGINAL SCORE

1917 Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT Michael Giacchino

JOKER Hildur Guðnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER John Williams

CASTING

JOKER Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES Javier Braier, Barbara Giordani, Nina Gold, Francesco Vedovati, Gabriel Villegas

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917 Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE Jarin Blaschke

EDITING

THE IRISHMAN Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT Tom Eagles

JOKER Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Fred Raskin

PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917 Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

COSTUME DESIGN

THE IRISHMAN Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Arianne Phillips

MAKE UP & HAIR

1917 Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis

BOMBSHELL Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Barrie Gower, Tapio Salmi

SOUND

1917 Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

1917 Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME Matt Aitken, Dan Deleeuw, Russell Earl, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN Ivan Busquets, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

BRITISH SHORT FILM

AZAAR Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

AWKWAFINA

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

JACK LOWDEN

MICHEAL WARD