SXSW is less than three weeks away and will feature screenings of some of the year's biggest upcoming films, from A24's Death of a Unicorn to Blumhouse's Drop, and the Ben Affleck sequel The Accountant 2. While those titles will get the lion's share of attention, the annual event is also a chance for the brightest rising stars in the industry to showcase their talents through the myriad of categories on offer. Among those stars is Melbourne-based writer-director Lucy Davidson with her new stop-motion animated short Baggage made through Aardman Academy. Before the event begins on March 7, Collider can exclusively share the teaser trailer that plays with the definitions of the film's title to create something unique.

Baggage follows three girlfriends on a trip who first must check in their baggage at the airport. However, the film doesn't mean suitcases, bags, or other travel containers, but the internal baggage that holds oneself back. One of the three besties is carrying a bit more inside her than she lets on, which becomes a problem as they travel along a conveyor belt. The trailer, done completely with a black-and-white cardboard-like style, shows this process in action, as employees sort through random thoughts and feelings people open up and leave for them to inspect before going through the scanner. Once the woman arrives by the scanner, however, nerves kick in at the possibility of everyone seeing what she's hiding inside. Judging from the items that show up when she's finally through, her appearance, the impression she gives others, her intelligence, and her past all weigh on her, and she'll need a little help from her friends to process everything.

Competing in the Animated Shorts Program, Davidson's film will make its international premiere at SXSW following a successful run overseas. It has been selected for the London International Animation Festival and Flickerfest, while also winning Best Animated Short at the Peninsula Film Festival. Billed as a poignant exploration of female friendship and how our best friends help shoulder the emotional weights we carry, Baggage was brought together at Aardman Animation Studios, the home of Wallace & Gromit, Chicken Run, and more, with help from animation producer Vanessa Batten, who previously worked on ten other shorts at the studio opposite founder David Sproxton and became a line producer for Sesame Street Season 54.

'Baggage' Is the Next Step in Davidson's Burgeoning Career

Though Baggage is shaping up as her biggest success to date, Davidson's star has been rising quickly in the animation industry. Before her SXSW short, she was best known for honoring Pink Floyd with a haunting music video for their Dark Side of the Moon track "Speak to Me" that would win their 50th anniversary competition. She was also part of the team for Adam Elliot's Best Animated Feature-nominated Memoir of a Snail, bringing her unique techniques to the set dressing and animation of the film. All of her work earned her a coveted spot among the ranks of the Aardman Animation Academy to learn among some of the best stop-motion animators in the business. This could only just be the beginning of a long and fruitful career in the industry that will take her to bigger heights and projects as she gets more recognition for her work and more opportunities to take the reins at Aardman and beyond.

Baggage will premiere at SXSW on March 8 at 9:30 p.m. at Rollins Theatre at The Long Center, followed by another screening on March 12 at 10:45 a.m. at Alamo Lamar 9. Visit the link here for more information on its screening through the Animated Shorts Program and check out the trailer in the player above. In the meantime, Aardman's latest effort, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, is now streaming on Netflix.