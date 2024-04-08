The Big Picture Alberto Corredor's Baghead is a horror film almost completely lacking in scares.

Excessive exposition hinders the character development & eerie impact it is going for.

Despite potential, Baghead is a film that is defined by clunky effects & missed opportunities.

In 2008, the brothers Mark and Jay Duplass unleashed the classic horror-comedy Baghead into the world. In addition to being one of the first films to star Greta Gerwig, this indie gem is significant in how it has endured as a playful and unique genre work that wasn’t afraid to poke fun at itself. Alberto Corredor’s dour horror film Baghead, while sharing a name, not only has regrettably nothing to do with that prior film, but is utterly lacking in even the smallest sliver of genuine self-awareness. An expansion of his short of the same name, Baghead is written by Christina Pamies and Bryce McGuire, who can’t manage to give this story substantive scares. Instead, it feels like a film defined almost entirely by narrative padding.

While it has a supernatural figure that is initially interestingly designed, and some creepy scenes that make use of them, the spell it is attempting to cast gets inexorably broken. You'll just wish you could cover your head with a bag, so you can take a nap. Even as it feels like it is flirting with ideas similar to those that were explored in recent films like the smash horror hit Talk to Me, it is without any of the same spirit behind it to make it work. It’s one of those horror films that is more defined by missed opportunities than anything truly subversive or explosive before descending into just playing out more like a superficial car crash. Even when it does, there is little weight behind any of it.

What Is 'Baghead' About?

This all revolves around Iris Lark, played by Freya Allan of The Witcher series, and the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, who has inherited a haunted pub in Berlin that has seen much better days. An opening scene starts things off to an already rocky start when we see her father, Owen (played by the always appropriately gravelly Peter Mullan, of everything from Children of Men to the series Westworld) interacting with something in the basement. He records a video that feels like both a warning and a final goodbye before we see him running up the stairs as some rather iffy fire effects consume his body. When Iris is informed of his death, she is largely uninterested in the whole thing, as she has been estranged from her father for quite some time. However, as she is having hard times in her own life, she moves on in. She then discovers the titular Baghead (Anne Müller), who can connect people to those who have passed on. Baghead takes on their form but, if you talk to them too long, things start to go awry.

This sounds like it could be a sturdy enough premise for a horror film, but Baghead proceeds to explain everything so incessantly that it starts to feel like the entire thing is just about throwing exposition and lore at you. You’ll come away knowing everything there is to know about why this is happening, with one baffling moment near the end grinding everything to a halt just to explain the history of the creature—which never manages to be remotely scary. Rather than having information come out naturally as characters discover the answers as they try to piece together what they need to do to survive, there is a complete lack of confidence the film has in the viewer to go along with it.

Restraint is not a word that is in this film’s vocabulary, as it gets bogged down in so many rules that it never seems willing to take the leap to break them. What could be some potentially unsettling reveals surrounding the supporting characters are buried under generally lackluster filmmaking, and even more tiresome storytelling that never stops adding on unnecessary explanations of everything that is unfolding.

'Baghead' Is a Horror Film That Goes in Search of Scares Only to Find Flat Characters

Nowhere is this more felt than with Katie, played by Bridgerton's Ruby Barker, a one-dimensional character who mostly exists to be a friend to Iris and who does some investigating of her own when the film needs to fill in more of its background. It’s a thankless part that only grows more and more so the longer the film goes on, leaving little sense as to why she was there, except to supposedly move the plot forward. Then again, Iris herself is not the most well-written character either. However, Allan at least gets something approaching an additional dimension to work with and some potentially engaging scenes alongside Mullan. The trouble is these are so sparing and minimal that they too just end up falling flat. Instead, we get back to more of the constant explaining the film remains hellbent on doing. It is so excessive that it makes the recent robotic excuse for a horror film, Five Nights at Freddy’s, seem downright efficient and eerie by comparison.

Most disappointing is how the central design of Baghead is not too shabby, yet becomes drained of any impact the longer the film drags on. You can practically see a film that, were it not so caught up explaining itself, could have captured this being in a terrifying way. We get increasingly clunky visual effects, with one scene near the end involving hands really not working, though it all feels like one big misstep even from the jump. There are masterful works of horror that have proven less can be more. Despite some of its promise, Baghead is not one of them.

Baghead (2023) REVIEW Baghead is a horror film that drowns its promising premise and well-designed creature in mountains of exposition. 4 10 Pros The titular Baghead is actually a well-designed creature to build a film around. Cons The film is almost entirely without scares, never once feeling like it has found the terror it is searching for.

All of the characters are varying degrees of flat as all seem to exist to explain the film to us.

The excess of exposition reaches such a point that it grinds the entire film to a halt.

Baghead is now available to stream on Shudder in the U.S.

