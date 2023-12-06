The Big Picture Baghead, a new horror film starring Freya Allan, follows a young woman who inherits her father's pub with a sinister supernatural entity.

The entity has the power to bring back the dead, making the pub a sought-after location, but those who seek their deceased loved ones will face deadly consequences.

Baghead is the directorial debut of Alberto Corredor, who previously made a short film of the same name, and features a talented cast including Jeremy Irvine and Ruby Barker.

It’s been a terrific year for fans of a classic "beyond the dead" horror storyline with A24’s critically acclaimed feature, Talk to Me, terrifying audiences around the world. Soon, StudioCanal will reach out to the beyond with their upcoming title, Baghead, a film that stars The Witcher’s Freya Allan as a grieving daughter who comes into the possession of her father’s pub as well as a supernatural entity locked away inside of it.

As the trailer reveals, not only is Allan’s character unaware that her father owned such a piece of property, but she also admits to barely knowing him at all, with a VHS tape being the last bit of communication between them. Curious of what final message he had for her, the young woman pops the tape into the VCR and her horrific tale begins. Sure, inheriting a pub is cool, but this bit of real estate comes with a catch – there’s a sinister entity residing behind one of the doors that will unleash all hell if it’s let out.

Tempting fate and the mysterious dark forces (rookie mistake), the woman not only goes into the room but accidentally lets the creature out. It’s revealed that the ghoul has the power to bring back the dead, albeit for a very short amount of time, making this the most sought-after home in town. Of course, deadly consequences are bound to follow as those who seek their deceased loved ones will pay the ultimate price.

Who Stars In 'Baghead'?

Along with Allan, Baghead also stars Jeremy Irvine (War Horse), Ruby Barker (Bridgerton), Saffron Burrows (You), Svenja Young (The Empress), Julika Jenkins (Dark), Peter Mullan (Westworld), and Ned Dennehy (Cabin in the Woods).

Baghead’s journey to feature-length form has been a longtime coming and a passion project for its director, Alberto Corredor, who helmed the original short film of the same name in 2017. Having previously only worked on shorts, Baghead will serve as Corredor’s first jump into feature-length filmmaking. Adding a dynamite duo to the writing team, Night Swim scribe Bryce McGuire penned the script alongside The Girl from Mars’ Christina Pamies.

Just as it’s been a fun year for movies that bring the dead back to walk among the living (albeit for a short time), the same can be said for shorts receiving the full-length treatment. A few weeks ago, Eli Roth’s latest project, Thanksgiving, slashed its way into theaters over a decade after the director first envisioned it as a spoof trailer in Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s double-feature, Grindhouse.

Check out the trailer for Baghead below, and stay tuned to Collider for more information. In the meantime, check out our full guide for the horror movie here.