The Big Picture Iris inherits a pub with a witch in the basement who can let you speak to lost loved ones.

Baghead's rules come with consequences when mourners push the limits of the two-minute limit.

Classic horror elements like jump scares and warnings not to let the witch out add to the suspense.

A mix between Barbarian and Talk To Me, Baghead is Shudder’s newest anticipated release. Starring The Witcher’s own Freya Allan, the trailer reveals the shocking details that accompany a particularly twisted inheritance. Allan plays Iris, a young woman whose father (Peter Mullan) bequeaths her a run-down pub after his death. As it turns out, this isn’t any old pub. Iris has unwittingly inherited a witch in the basement. And as with any type of witch that is forbidden from leaving, the entity comes with some caveats. The Baghead trailer shows the inner workings of exactly what the rules of the world are.

“She only gives you two minutes,” Iris’ father warns posthumously through a videotape. “After that, and she’s in control.” This warning is destined to be violated. Mourners come to Iris to speak to their loved ones, but of course, two minutes isn’t enough for some. Baghead’s ability to shapeshift into the person you miss the most naturally causes some ramifications after time has elapsed. Baghead ceases being a compliant participant in Iris’ enterprise and starts fighting back.

In classic horror fashion, the trailer details Baghead crawling across the ceiling and typical jump scares. It concludes with the final warning: “You cannot let her out of the basement.” Another rule destined to be broken.

‘Baghead’ Follows A Classic Horror Movie Tradition

Baghead’s new trailer checks off many boxes for horror movie fare. Creepy basement? Check. Warnings from beyond the grave? Check. Disobeying helpful tips that absolutely should not be broken? So is the way for many horror films full of gore. The finer details are left out of the trailer, but films like these make the audience wonder why the characters would embark on such a risky endeavor in the first place.

This same question crops up in other films of its kind. Is venturing underground really the best course of action? Should grieving people be allowed to have control of a very specific time constraint? Logic says no. But then again, that wouldn’t make for a scary movie otherwise. Of course, Iris allows a sad man to talk to his dead wife, as indicated in the trailer. But a little egg timer set for two minutes probably won’t be enough time for anyone rocked by the death of a loved one, as anyone who watched the ending of Talk To Me can attest. As a rule, necromancy is generally a concept that never ends well. The dead should stay dead, and whenever people start tampering with it, more death is sure to follow.

Viewers can watch exactly how badly these events go for Iris in Baghead on Shudder now.

Baghead (2023) A young woman inherits a run-down pub and discovers a dark secret within its basement - Baghead - a shape-shifting creature that will let you speak to lost loved ones, but not without consequence. Release Date December 28, 2023 Director Alberto Corredor Cast Freya Allan , Jeremy Irvine , Ruby Barker , Peter Mullan , Anne Müller , Svenja Jung Runtime 94 Minutes Main Genre Horror

