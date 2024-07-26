The Big Picture Bagman brings urban legend to life with Claflin at the helm in a horror tale that will have you on the edge of your seat.

The exclusive poster for Bagman is nightmare-inducing, hinting at the chilling story of a sinister creature with a dark past.

Director Colm McCarthy leads an all-star cast in this spine-tingling thriller, promising to deliver a truly unforgettable cinematic experience.

It doesn’t get much better than a horror movie based on an urban legend—that is unless you mix Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six) into the mix. Luckily for future audiences of Lionsgate’s September 20 theatrical release, Bagman, you’ll get exactly that—a movie steeped in cultural-crossing lore with a performance from one of the hottest actors in recent years. We here at Collider are thrilled to not only give our readers the exclusive first look at the film’s official poster, but are also stoked to share the news that we’ll be exclusively releasing the trailer this Monday, July 29, at 10 a.m. PT. Without further ado, let’s dig into the mystery and terror that awaits in Bagman, shall we?

The film centers around the dark urban legend of its titular character, a creature known only as Bagman who serves as a cautionary tale for misbehaving children. In hopes of getting their young ones to behave, parents throughout the ages and around the world have told different versions of the story about the sinister presence who snatches kids, puts them in his bag, and whisks them away to who knows where for all eternity. But, for Patrick McKee (Claflin), this story is anything but a tall tale as he’s still reeling from a traumatic run-in with the Bagman as a child. Now an adult with a son of his own, Patrick’s worst nightmares come to life when the Bagman returns with his eyes not only on him but also his wife and child.

Our exclusive poster reveal for Bagman is truly the stuff of nightmares. A weathered leather knapsack can be seen front and center with its old zipper parting ways to reveal something truly horrifying. Sticking up and out of the bag’s opening is what appears to be a doll with buttons sewn over its eyes. But, the closer you look, the more you can’t help but wonder if the doll was once a living, breathing child. Putting one finger over the doll’s mouth as a sign for it to be quiet is a long, calloused, and creepy finger jutting out from a dry hand with long nails—presumably belonging to the Bagman himself.

Meet the Rest Of the Team Behind ‘Bagman’

Image via Lionsgate

Joining Claflin in the studio’s latest piece of horror fare is Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor) as Patrick’s wife, Karina, and Caréll Vincent Rhoden (My Husband’s Baby) as the couple’s son, Jake. The project marks the latest from director Colm McCarthy, who previously stood behind such feature-length titles as The Girl with All the Gifts and Outcast. On the small screen, McCarthy’s handiwork can be seen across multiple networks and genres, having backed shows including The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, Black Mirror, Peaky Blinders, Doctor Who, and The Tudors - just to name a few. Bagman was penned by John Hulme with Marty Bowen, John Fischer, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner serving as producers.

Check out Collider’s exclusive first look at the Bagman poster above and check back on Monday, July 29, at 10 a.m. PT. for the debut of the film’s trailer before the film arrives in theaters on September 20, 2024.