The Big Picture Bagman is a terrifying urban legend come to life, targeting good-hearted kids in this spooky thriller by Colm McCarthy.

The film stars Sam Claflin as a father haunted by his childhood encounter with Bagman, now fearing for his own son's safety.

Bagman boasts a talented ensemble cast, folk horror elements, and a focus on the chilling crisis of fatherhood. Be ready for jump scares!

If you’re into classic horror flicks that center themselves around urban legends like Candyman, The Blair Witch Project, or the aptly titled and undersung 1998 feature Urban Legend, then you’ve gotta check out Collider’s exclusive trailer drop for Bagman. Just days ago we brought you the debut poster for Sam Claflin’s (Daisy Jones & The Six) latest feature-length project, and today, we’re thrilled to unzip the bag and let the official teaser take front and center. You’ll want to keep the lights on for this one as a terrifying culture-crossing urban legend comes to life in Colm McCarthy’s (The Girl with All the Gifts) Bagman.

There’s no better way to kick off a teaser about a movie centered around an urban legend than with the tale of this story’s boogeyman. A woman’s voice can be heard over the opening moments of the trailer as she explains who the Bagman is and how versions of him exist in cultures all around the world. While some parents use his name as a cautionary tale to make their children behave, the woman says that Bagman’s favorite victims are good and kind-hearted kids. It’s right around here that the PTSD flashbacks begin for Claflin’s Patrick McKee, who remembers his own experiences with Bagman as a child.

After relocating his family back to the town where he grew up, Patrick has been flooded with memories of the mysterious creature he saw outside his window as a child who tried to lure him away from his family. Now, with a son of his own, Patrick is extra paranoid that the Bagman will return to finish what he started but with the next generation. The trailer (and therefore presumably the movie) is filled with jump scares and the spooky decrepit hands of the titular monster as he shoves kids into his knapsack.

Who Else Is Involved With ‘Bagman’?

Starring opposite Claflin as Patrick’s wife Karina is The Good Doctor and Love Sick’s Antonia Thomas, with Caréll Vincent Rhoden as their young son, Jake. Filling out the ensemble cast are names including William Hope (Eric), Steven Cree (Outlander), Frankie Corio (Aftersun), and more. Bagman is the latest title to come from Lionsgate who, this year alone, have brought audiences numerous horror titles, including Imaginary and The Strangers: Chapter 1. Marty Bowen, John Fischer, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner produce.

The film is the latest to come from McCarthy, who previously brought audiences the post-apocalyptic feature, The Girl with All the Gifts. Speaking about what drew him to the horrifying and unsettling story told in Bagman, McCarthy said,

Reading John Hume’s script, I was immediately drawn to the folk horror elements and in particular the crisis of fatherhood that Pat experiences. The raw horror of knowing your child is threatened but being powerless to protect them is every parent’s worst nightmare.

You can check out Collider’s exclusive first look at the trailer for Bagman above and catch the feature when it arrives in cinemas on September 20.