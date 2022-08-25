Bailee Madison has been racking up titles in a variety of genres ever since scoring her first screen credit in 2006’s Lonely Hearts, but she’s currently in the process of making an especially big mark in horror. Given her passion for genre storytelling and the fact that she’s had the opportunity to learn from some of the best of the best over the years, that corner of the industry is mighty lucky to have her, and you can see as much in her latest release, the Pretty Little Liars spin-off series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Madison stars alongside Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco as one of five teenagers being targeted by a masked assailant they call “A.” In addition to dealing with creepy texts and dodging A encounters, Madison’s character, Imogen Adams, is also mourning the loss of her mother while in the tail end of her own pregnancy. But fortunately, Imogen has the support of Tabby (Kinney), Faran (Zaria), Mouse (Pyles), and Noa (Reficco) in trying to unravel the mystery of A’s identity and also in powering through some of her greatest personal challenges.

With all 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin now available to stream on HBO Max, Madison joined me for a Collider Ladies Night interview to, yes, discuss all the finale episode’s biggest reveals, but also to revisit her journey in the industry thus far which very clearly paves the way to more horror, beginning with one of her very first lead roles, 2010’s Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark.

Madison plays Sally Hurst, an eight-year-old who moves into a 19th-century Rhode Island mansion called Blackwood Manor while her father (Guy Pearce) restores it. Soon after arriving, Sally discovers that the house is infested with vicious creatures. That film was produced by Guillermo del Toro and, as one might expect, he made a lasting impression on Madison. She explained:

“So much of what I learned from Guillermo I continue to take with me to this day, especially within [Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin]. There were a lot of conversations that I remembered him and I having when it came to Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark and little techniques and tactics to kind of get your mind there and your breath pattern there for certain scenes. I carry Guillermo with me in so much of what I do.”

Madison also took a moment to highlight another Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark influence, not for what she did in front of the lens, but for how she impacts the working environment behind it.

“Katie Holmes has always remained someone that just truly touched my heart with how she is off camera. There wasn’t a person that she didn’t say goodnight to. She loved getting to lead a role, but I think most importantly, she loved leading a set and trying to set the tone and make it a beautiful and safe place.”

Madison did return to the genre a couple of times over the years, but it wasn’t until filming 2018’s The Strangers: Prey at Night that she identified a deep passion for what goes into making a horror movie. Here’s how she put it:

“The Strangers: Prey at Night was actually a very big turning point I think for myself. I was so, so fortunate and blessed to have done Good Witch for five years with Hallmark. They were so lovely and so kind, and I think it created an environment where when people wanted to make me 15 to 21 overnight, I didn’t have to do that. I felt safe and protected and was able to then go and write a YA fiction book and produce for the first time, and it gave me the space to grow in that capacity and find out what I wanted to do. Obviously you film a show for half of a year and then you have a very small window to try to squeeze something else in and The Strangers came to me. That entire experience was the most invigorating because they didn’t need me to look pretty, they didn’t want me to look made up, they didn’t care how ugly I might have looked or cried. The whole idea was just to have fun and let yourself loose and not be afraid to dive into that world fully. And Johannes Roberts is still a dear friend of mine and we talk all the time whenever we can, and I’m such a fan of him. We were doing night shoots for about a month. It was a quick one, but it was intense, and there wasn’t a 6am wrap that I wasn’t so happy and so fulfilled. And I think, for me, I was like, ‘No, I love pushing the boundaries. I love this business as a whole. I love being creative with camera angles and our camera department and our team.’ And so that propelled [me], which is really exciting. I think PLL is a wonderful next step towards entering that genre and it kind of set me up to know how much I love it.”

A wonderful next step indeed. Not only is Madison a pro during Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’s more horror-tinged beats, but she also shows off a deep dedication to respectfully portraying Imogen’s experience with great purpose. Here’s what Madison said when asked for the element of the show she expected to be the greatest challenge before filming began:

“I think genuinely understanding the weight of her pregnancy. I didn’t know that information until I really started the show and so I think my initial fear was, ‘Oh my god, I don’t want to look like I’m wearing a fake stomach. I can’t relate to this. I don’t know what this feels like. I don’t know how you walk.’ So I wanted to be very mindful of that already and then learning about the trauma that Imogen went through, learning about how she got pregnant, that was so far removed from anything that I’ve ever had to experience or have had someone else in my life experience, thankfully. But the reality is, is that it is all too true for so many women and so many people."

Madison emphasized the importance of being delicate when handling such material and continued:

"We wanted to make sure that nothing felt like it was out there to be out there, nothing felt like we were pushing anything in someone’s face or using it for a tactic other than trying to bring a voice to the voiceless and having someone feel seen. And I think understanding that it was not my right to draw anything personal to try to get me emotional for a scene. I had to know that in that moment, it had to be what Imogen was thinking. It would have to be strictly those feelings and do that research, and try to be a listening ear to the best that I could. Because that story matters. That story is heartbreakingly, but thankfully touching so many people right now as they’re watching the season and I think that was one of the things I was most protective about at all times was making sure it was as honest and grounded as it could be because it’s true. It’s not make believe. It was a joy to get to take something like that on, but really, for sure, hard to try to know that you’re taking care of it the best way you can.”

