As Collider sat down to talk with Bailee Madison about Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — which just wrapped its Season 1 run on HBO Max — the series star spent a little time talking about the horror elements of the series, which is something both she and Collider’s Perri Nemiroff love to death. That led to them talking about Play Dead, a horror film that Madison stars in, and it’s set to premiere later this year.

During the exclusive interview, Madison revealed that not only she’s a huge horror fan, but also that she loves that horror movies push boundaries. That’s what she says happens with Play Dead, a movie that starts off with a macabre premise: A criminology student fakes her own death in order to break into a morgue and chase a lead on a crime she’s investigating. According to Madison, the movie is “very different” and it gets even more bizarre — something the actor’s sister apparently confirmed in a screening.

“The movie I filmed right before ‘PLL’ is so messed up. It's called ‘Play Dead’, it's with Jerry O'Connell. It's basically just him and I the whole movie, and it's unlike anything I've ever done. It's really… it's really horrifying. ‘Play Dead’ takes place in a morgue… it’s really all I can say. It's really… yeah, my sister can't watch it. I showed it to her a couple of weeks ago, and she had to get up and leave. She’s like ‘I’m nauseous, like I physically want to throw up’, and I was like ‘Cool! That’s good.’”

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Ending Explained: The Truth Revealed

Madison adds that what she loves so much about horror is that the genre isn’t afraid to take risks. These types of movies can really push a screenwriter and an actor’s technique, as it dares them to go into the bizarre territory and have fun with it:

“I think horror doesn't have boundaries, which I think is what makes it really exciting. You can explore psychological aspects of it, or just slasher aspects of it, but it doesn't really have any limits. Which is why I think… especially in the time in my life right now, like I don't want to be held back I just want to get to have fun and do what I love.”

Play Dead is directed by Patrick Lussier (My Bloody Valentine). A release date is yet to be announced. You can stream all episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max. Check out the full interview with Bailee Madison below: