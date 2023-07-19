Bailee Madison is in the business of making people queasy, and she hopes to keep it that way. While she may have launched her career with Gábor Csupó’s 2007 fantasy feature, Bridge to Terabithia, these days she’s chasing down her dreams of becoming a scream queen. Currently appearing in the hit series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Madison sat down with Collider's Arezou Amin back in December 2022 to chat about her casting in the third and final season of Hulu’s The Hardy Boys. While there, she reflected on her time in Patrick Lussier’s (My Bloody Valentine) horror-thriller Play Dead, a film that she previously revealed to Collider’s Perri Nemiroff made her sister so ill the family had to turn it off.

Breaking down the title as “a cat-and-mouse game” between her character and that of Jerry O’Connell’s, Madison refers to the overarching themes as “dark and chaotic” and “more of a psychological piece” than flat-out horror. Circling back to the comment she made previously about her sister’s inability to watch the film, Madison said,

"I don't think she's ever going to watch it. We had to turn it off. I was like watching with the family, and she just kept talking, and she was like, ‘I can't watch it,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, we're gonna turn it off and like try again another day.’”

Image via Tubi

But, by the sounds of it, another day never happened, but Madison understands why. Describing the title as “very intimate,” she explains that the entire film takes place in a morgue and centers around “what happens when you put yourself in a situation that you think is already bad, and then you realize there might be no getting out of it.” Speaking about her love for the horror genre, Madison said that she knew that Play Dead would be the perfect project for her especially when it was passed down from Johannes Roberts, the director of The Strangers: Prey at Night, in which she previously starred.

What’s Next for Madison?

Following the late 2022 release of Play Dead, Madison’s schedule has been packed with her work as Imogen Adams for the upcoming second season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and the final season of The Hardy Boys. Adding her name to a call sheet that includes returning faces such as Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot, Madison will be a regular character in the third season which premieres on July 26.

Check out a trailer for The Hardy Boys Season 3 below.