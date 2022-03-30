'Baki Hanma' is based on the manga series of the same name and follows a grappler looking to surpass his father in strength and skill.

Netflix has officially announced the production of Season 2 of Baki Hanma, via a short teaser released on their Netflix Anime YouTube page. Baki Hanma, which is based on the beloved manga Baki the Grappler, tells the story of a young fighter with a lot to prove who enters Arizona State Prison for an epic battle in which he will fight in order to be considered superior to his father. The series is directed by Toshiki Hirano, who has written his fair share of manga and directed multiple anime. Nobunaga Shimazaki, who voiced Tsukasa Fujii in Your Name., provides the voice of Baki in the English sub, while video game voice actor Troy Baker voices the title character in the dubbed version.

The English subbed announcement teaser for Baki Hanma Season 2 opens with a frightening creature being found in an ice fossil. A voice-over starts to explain that this creature is Pickle, a man from ancient times who has been kept alive with salt rock. The frightened faces of most of the main characters in the anime appear in a split-screen before an epic battle between Baki and Pickle is teased. The teaser ends as the words "Son of Orge Baki Hanma Season 2 Coming Soon" pop up on the screen.

The original manga, Baki the Grappler, was written and illustrated by Keisuke Itagaki and was published in Weekly Shōnen Champion between 1991 and 1999. The serial was soon turned into over 40 tankōbon volumes by the Japanese publishing company Akita Shoten. The original manga followed Baki's journey to be the best fighter he can be by participating in deadly hand-to-hand combat with multiple colorful characters. Throughout the years, Weekly Shōnen Champion has published multiple sequels to the original serial, including New Grappler Baki: In Search of Our Strongest Hero, Baki: Son of Ogre, and Baki's Style.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045' Anime Season 2 Trailer Highlights the Hunt for Posthumans

There have been several official anime series adaptations of the Baki manga series over the years. Throughout 2001, two 24-episode anime series adaptations of Baki aired on TV Tokyo but were repackaged by Funimation as one series titled Baki the Grappler. Between 2018 and 2020, a two-season anime titled Baki — which primarily adapted parts of Baki's second Manga series — premiered on Netflix. Just last year, Baki Hanma, which is a direct sequel to Netflix's first adaptation of the manga, launched its first season. It is not currently known when Baki Hanma Season 2 will drop on Netflix, but it would be a safe bet to assume the release will occur at some point late this year or in early 2023.

Check out the Season 2 Production announcement for Baki Hanma below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xtlJmqrE0c

'Barry' Season 3 Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Dark Comedy Series?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jon Mendelsohn (154 Articles Published) Jon Mendelsohn is a writer for Collider, Ranker, CBR, and Wicked Horror whose brain is an encyclopedia of movie fun facts to an excessive degree. Jon is also an actor and filmmaker who enjoys travel and checking out the hottest foodie spots around. More From Jon Mendelsohn